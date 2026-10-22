Touring Musician Brings 'Not Your Average Music School' To Eldersburg With Nov. 14 Grand Opening

Let There Be Rock School Eldersburg Grand Opening November 14, 2026

Touring bassist Dylan Howes opens a music school where students take lessons, join a band and play live shows. Grand opening Nov. 14 with free trial lessons.

- Dylan Howes, OwnerELDERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Let There Be Rock Schools Eldersburg is a performance-based music school where students take lessons, join a band, and play live shows on real stages. The school will celebrate its ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Saturday, November 14 at 20 Liberty Rd, Suite F in Sykesville, MD. The public is invited to the Saturday open house, which features a live performance by the band Stone Horses, student bands from the school's Frederick location, tours, giveaways, and free trial lesson sign-ups.The school is owned by Dylan and Juli Howes. Dylan Howes is a UMBC and Mount St. Mary's graduate who has spent more than 20 years performing and teaching. He toured nationally as bassist for the band Stone Horses and shared stages with The Winery Dogs, Steel Panther and Brother Cane. His music has reached Billboard's Active Rock chart and passed one million Spotify streams.“Music education is about so much more than learning an instrument,” said Dylan Howes.“It builds confidence, resilience, teamwork, and the courage to step outside your comfort zone. Our goal is a place where every student feels welcomed, challenged, and supported, whether they're preparing for the stage or just discovering the joy of playing.”Let There Be Rock serves students ages five to adult. Instruments and programs include guitar, bass, drums, keys, vocals, DJ, songwriting, audio production and more. Unlike traditional lesson studios, the school pairs private instruction with a real band program and live performances at area venues.“When families feel welcomed and supported, students are free to take creative risks and discover what they're capable of,” said Juli Howes, co-owner and operations director.“We want every student to feel they belong from the very first day.”Free trial lessons are available now, and the school's first 50“Founding Families” will receive 10% off their first three months of tuition. To book a trial or learn more, visit letthereberockschools/eldersburg-md.About Let There Be Rock Schools: Founded in 2010, Let There Be Rock Schools has taught 5,000+ students across locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, California and Virginia. Its tagline:“Not your average music school.”

Dylan Howes

Let There Be Rock Schools

+1 240-549-1491

Let There Be Rock Schools

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Touring Musician Brings 'Not Your Average Music School' to Eldersburg with Nov. 14 Grand Opening News Provided By Crush Marketing October 22, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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