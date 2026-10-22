Memphis In May Announces 2027 Dates & Locations: WCBCC Returns To Liberty Park May 12-17

Back-to-Back Grand Champion Heath Riles BBQ receives their trophy in May 2026

Barbecue Team Applications & River Run Registrations Go Live on Thursday, Nov. 5

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, part of Memphis in May International Festival and one of the city's most iconic traditions, is set to return to Liberty Park in 2027, firing up the grills from Wednesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 15.As the month-long Memphis in May International Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027, it will once again produce the world's largest pork barbecue cooking contest, inviting more than 50,000 attendees back to Liberty Park for the fourth straight year. During the 2026 celebration, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest featured more than 200 teams, representing 27 states and seven foreign countries. It also introduced the festival's first Open Fire World Championship and hosted the Junior World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest for the second year.All team applications, including a diverse array of ancillary competition categories, will go live onThursday, November 5, 2026, and will be available atOne of the world's most prestigious barbecue contests, the event includes competition divisions for pitmasters of all ages and experience levels. Teams can compete in the traditional championship pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder or Whole Hog, or enter the Open Fire World Championship, which challenges competitors to showcase their live-fire cooking skills using a variety of proteins and techniques beyond traditional barbecue. The Patio Porker Division offers amateur teams the opportunity to experience championship-level competition in a ribs-only contest, while the Junior World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest welcomes young pitmasters ages 9–17 to put their grilling skills to the test.The Great American River Run and its annual 5k, 10k and Half-Marathon events will return to scenic downtown Memphis, where the runs have been held for over a decade. Registration for the Great American River Run also goes live on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at .“For half a century, Memphis in May has brought the world to Memphis while creating experiences and traditions that have become part of the fabric of our city,” said Mack Weaver, President and CEO of Memphis in May International Festival.“For the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, Liberty Park has always functioned exceptionally well, while always making us feel right at home.”About the Memphis in May International FestivalThe Memphis in May International Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1977 with a mission to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education. It fulfills this mission through a year-round celebration featuring educational programs, cultural exchange, and world-class events such as the World Championship BarbecueCooking Contest (est. 1978) and the Great American River Run (est. 2015). For nearly five decades, Memphis in May has showcased the best of Memphis to the world - and the world to Memphis. Recognized globally for excellence, the festival has earned more than 250 prestigious Pinnacle Awards from the International Festivals and Events Association and was named one of Travel + Leisure's“Festivals Worth Traveling For.” For more information and regular updates about the 2027 Memphis inMay International Festival, visit and follow Memphis in May on social channels.

John Doyle

Memphis in May

+1 901-528-1305

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Memphis in May Announces 2027 Dates & Locations: WCBCC Returns to Liberty Park May 12-17 News Provided By Edit Media Consulting October 22, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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