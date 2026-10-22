Emberot Announces Strategic Partnership With Foxguard To Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Security And Compliance

Partnering with Foxguard to help secure critical infrastructure

Partnership combines EmberOT's advanced OT visibility & threat detection technology with Foxguard's industrial cybersecurity, compliance & engineering expertise

- Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder at EmberOTCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EmberOT, a provider of industrial asset and network monitoring software, today announced a strategic partnership with Foxguard Solutions, a provider of cybersecurity, compliance, and engineering services for critical infrastructure. The collaboration brings together EmberOT's advanced OT visibility and threat detection technology with Foxguard's specialized hardware, system integration, and cybersecurity services to help industrial organizations strengthen security, improve operational resilience, and address evolving regulatory requirements.As industrial environments become increasingly connected, critical infrastructure operators face growing challenges in identifying vulnerabilities, monitoring network activity, and maintaining compliance without disrupting essential operations. The partnership addresses these challenges by combining EmberOT's passive, software-based monitoring capabilities with Foxguard's experience deploying, securing, and supporting complex industrial systems.Combining OT Visibility with Cybersecurity and Engineering ExpertiseAt the center of the collaboration is Foxguard Discover, powered by EmberOT's core OT visibility and detection technology. The solution enables organizations to gain deeper insight into industrial assets, network communications, potential vulnerabilities, and security threats, providing the context needed to make more informed cybersecurity decisions.Through the partnership, Foxguard can deliver a comprehensive approach to OT security, including purpose-built hardware for specialized deployments, system integration, implementation, testing, and ongoing technical support. Foxguard's expertise in NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards, security assessments, and regulatory compliance further helps organizations align their cybersecurity initiatives with industry requirements."Visibility is the foundation of effective OT security, but knowing what's happening on your network is only part of the equation," said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder and CEO of EmberOT. "Organizations also need the expertise and resources to act on what they discover. By combining EmberOT's deep industrial visibility and threat detection capabilities with Foxguard's engineering, compliance, and remediation expertise, we're helping critical infrastructure operators move beyond identifying risk to making meaningful security improvements that protect their operations."Turning OT Security Insights into Actionable ImprovementsUnlike traditional monitoring approaches that may require dedicated proprietary appliances or active network scanning, EmberOT's software-based platform uses passive network analysis to identify assets, analyze industrial communications, detect potential threats, and provide actionable security context. Its flexible architecture enables deployment across a wide range of industrial environments, including network segments where conventional monitoring solutions can be difficult or costly to implement.Foxguard complements these capabilities with services that help organizations address identified security gaps, including system hardening, vulnerability management, patching, remediation planning, and engineering support. Together, the companies offer customers a more connected approach to cybersecurity, bridging the gap between identifying operational risks and taking practical steps to reduce them.Supporting Critical Infrastructure Security and ComplianceThe partnership is particularly relevant for electric utilities and other critical infrastructure operators navigating increasingly complex cybersecurity and compliance requirements, including NERC CIP standards. By combining continuous OT monitoring with specialized compliance and implementation expertise, EmberOT and Foxguard can help organizations strengthen their security posture while supporting audit readiness and long-term operational resilience.For more information about EmberOT and its OT cybersecurity solutions and partnerships, visit .---About EmberOTEmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT's software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on“What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more atAbout FoxguardFoxguard delivers comprehensive OT cybersecurity and compute solutions tailored to the unique needs of critical infrastructure industries. As Framatome's subsidiary, Foxguard leverages decades of experience in high-consequence environments to simplify patching, vulnerability management, and compliance for industrial customers. For more information, visit .

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EmberOT Announces Strategic Partnership with Foxguard to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Security and Compliance News Provided By JVAN Consulting, LLC October 22, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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