SHADES OF THEATRE COMPANY TO PRESENT DRAMA EXPLORING AMERICA's SCHOOL-TO-PRISON PIPELINE

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Pipeline production poster featuring performance dates and sponsor logos

Flyer featuring the cast of Pipeline, presented by Shades of Theatre Company in Topeka

AWARD-WINNING PLAYWRIGHT DARREN CANADY DIRECTS DOMINIQUE MORISSEAU'S“PIPELINE,” CONCLUDING SHADES OF THEATRE COMPANY'S 2026 PRODUCTION SEASON

- Jim Ramos, Shades of Theatre Company founder and artistic directorTOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when a mother does everything in her power to give her son a better future, only to confront a system that threatens to take it away? That question is examined in“Pipeline” by Dominique Morisseau, the final production of Shades of Theatre Company's 2026 theatrical season.Shades of Theatre Company, with support from local sponsors, will present“Pipeline” through six performances this fall, running Nov. 13–14 and Nov. 19–22 at The Lois Curtis Center, 1921 S.E. Indiana Ave., in Topeka.Directed by Topeka native and award-winning playwright Darren Canady,“Pipeline” explores systemic forces that disproportionately push Black students out of educational environments and toward the criminal justice system-a phenomenon commonly known as the school-to-prison pipeline. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, students of color and students with disabilities in the U.S. are twice as likely to be referred to police and arrested in schools than other students. The Annie E. Casey Foundation reports juvenile detention can“mean profound and potentially lifelong negative consequences for the young people involved.”Through a mother-son relationship, Morisseau's work examines the intersection of race, education, identity and parenthood, challenging audiences to consider how institutions meant to nurture young people may contribute to their marginalization.“'Pipeline' represents the kind of storytelling we envisioned when we established Shades of Theatre Company,” said Jim Ramos, founder and artistic director.“We strive to elevate narratives that don't shy away from difficult truths but instead create space for people to experience them together. This production is an invitation to examine the systems shaping our communities and consider the role each of us can play in building a better future.”The production brings together organizations committed to enriching the Topeka community through cultural engagement, education and meaningful dialogue. For The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, a sponsor of the production,“Pipeline” speaks to the nonprofit's focus on educational opportunity and literacy, particularly among youth.“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and reach their full potential, yet too many young people face systemic barriers that threaten those possibilities,” said Kimberley Ann Brown, president of The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.“Our chapter's focus on literacy reflects a belief that education is foundational to opportunity and advancement. 'Pipeline' challenges us to recognize how inequities in our educational systems have devastating consequences for children and families. We're proud to sponsor this Shades of Theatre Company production. Together, we hope to inspire awareness, conversation and compassion, to ensure every child has a fair chance at success.”“Pipeline” features a six-member cast that includes local emerging talent:.Antonette Coffee as Nya, a devoted public-school teacher and mother..Eli Turner as Omari, Nya's teenage son..Alyssa Cruz as Jasmine, Omari's outspoken girlfriend and fellow student..Elijah Reed as Xavier, Omari's father and Nya's former husband..Heather Robinson as Laurie, a veteran public-school teacher and Nya's colleague..Victor Rodriguez as Dun, a compassionate school security guard.Joining Canady on the production team are Associate Director Diondre Tyree, a Highland Park High School alumnus and Washburn University student; Technical Director Scott Kickhaefer; Stage Manager Candice Massie; and Costume Designer Pamela Vinson.“Pipeline” will be performed at The Lois Curtis Center on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.The play will be presented without intermission and isn't recommended for ages under 13 due to adult language and situations. Tickets are on sale now at ShadesofTheatre.###ABOUT SHADES OF THEATRE COMPANYShades of Theatre Company is a Topeka-based theatre organization dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, encouraging cultural understanding and bringing communities together through meaningful theatrical storytelling. Through productions that explore the richness and complexity of human experiences, Shades of Theatre Company seeks to inspire dialogue, build empathy and expand access to the performing arts. Learn more at .

India Yarborough

Local Lens PR

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SHADES OF THEATRE COMPANY TO PRESENT DRAMA EXPLORING AMERICA'S SCHOOL-TO-PRISON PIPELINE News Provided By Local Lens PR October 22, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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