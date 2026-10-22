Aikissfiy Expands Its AI Kiss Collection For More Creative Photo And Video Experiences

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> AIKissfiy allows users to create kissing visuals and capture intimate moments anytime, anywhere.

NewYork, Oct 22, 2026--- AIKissfiy, a creative platform for romantic visual content, has officially launched a series of AI wedding tools that allow couples to personalize their wedding experience.

This update aims to expand AIKissfiy's wedding content, giving couples more creative freedom to capture their romantic wedding moments.

Highlights of AIKissfiy

The highlights of this upgrade include:

The AI Engagement Photo Generator is not limited to ordinary settings. In addition to classic scenes such as streets, cars, and grassy fields, it also offers unique locations like churches and motorcycles. Couples can also explore Korean, Indian, and Chinese wedding styles to create personalized engagement photos that match their preferences.

The AI Wedding Suit Try-On is designed for grooms, allowing couples to explore different styles and colors of wedding suits to find the perfect look that complements their bride and suits their wedding day.

The AI Wedding Video Generator has been upgraded from the previous version. The main improvement is that couples can now create romantic wedding videos featuring key moments from their wedding ceremony, including the first look, walking down the aisle, exchanging vows, sharing a kiss, dancing, and toasting. It also supports custom clothing uploads and text prompts, allowing users to personalize their wedding videos.

The AI Wedding Invitation Video Generator enables users to craft romantic wedding invitation videos by uploading 3–5 photos. Once users enter their wedding invitation details, the tool automatically edits the photos and generates a romantic invitation video while preserving the natural appearance and identity of both partners.

AIKissfiy is a romantic visual content creation platform that helps couples create sweet and memorable moments for life's most important milestones. From engagement photos and wedding photos to wedding videos and invitation videos, couples can design beautiful visual stories that capture their love.

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YouTube:@AI-Kiss-fiy

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