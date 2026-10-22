MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Beady AI now lets compliance and procurement teams check a company's registration, ownership and risk record in minutes, without asking the company for documents. Once a business is cleared, Beady keeps watching it and flags new sanctions.

Beady AI is offering a KYB automation service for compliance, procurement and investment teams that need to check a company before doing business with it. Developed by We Good Solutions Limited, the service confirms that a business is registered and active, works out who owns it, and screens the company and its owners for sanctions, lawsuits and negative press. The business being checked is never asked to send paperwork.

For most firms, KYB is still largely manual. An analyst pulls registry filings, follows the ownership chain through one holding company after another, then runs every name through a series of watchlists. When owners sit abroad or behind a nominee director, a single check can take several days. Once finished, the file usually goes into a drawer, and if the company is sanctioned or sued six months later, nobody finds out until the next review.

Beady's KYB automation starts from a company name, trade name or registration number. It checks the business against public registries and traces ownership and control using a database of more than 200 million legal entities and officers. The company and the people behind it are screened against the OFAC, EU, UN and UK HMT sanctions lists, PEP databases, law enforcement watchlists, court records and news from more than 100,000 sources in 40 languages. The platform also flags signs of shell companies and unusually complex ownership structures that can hide who is really in control.

Name screening usually returns hundreds of hits, most of them for someone else with the same name. Beady uses AI to read each result in context and confirm whether it refers to the right company or person. The company says this removes up to 95% of false positives before a reviewer sees them. What remains is a single profile sorted by severity, with each finding linked to the registry entry, court filing or article it came from.

Customers can run a one-off check before signing a new supplier or client, or keep companies under daily monitoring for as long as the relationship lasts. Under monitoring, a new sanction, lawsuit or ownership change is flagged within hours, and daily summaries can be sent to a messaging app. Findings can be saved as a report and shared with a colleague or auditor in a couple of clicks.

Fintech and crypto firms use the service to onboard business customers, while venture and investment funds check companies before investing and monitor their portfolios afterward. Procurement teams vet suppliers, law firms apply it to M&A work and client intake, and banks use it to meet KYB and anti-money laundering obligations.

Beady relies only on publicly available data and does not collect identity documents. Accounts are protected with encryption, role-based access controls and a full audit log. Pricing is based on the number of companies monitored rather than per report, and companies can be swapped in and out at any time. New accounts are typically set up the same day, and a two-week free trial is available. More information is available on the Beady KYB automation page.

About Beady AI

Beady AI screens and monitors people and companies across more than 100,000 public sources, including sanctions lists, company registries, court records, news and social media. Alongside KYB automation, it offers KYC automation, sanctions and adverse media screening, UBO and officer screening, and ongoing monitoring. Beady is built by We Good Solutions Limited, an engineering team with offices in Hong Kong that builds AI, data and financial software.