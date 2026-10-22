Gujarat: 150 Youths From Six States, One UT Gather For 'Vande Mataram' Camp

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Around 150 youths from six states and one Union Territory have gathered at Adalaj in Gandhinagar for a seven-day camp aimed at promoting national unity, cultural exchange and awareness of governance and nation-building.

The 'Vande Mataram Camp', organised by MY Bharat, Gandhinagar, at the Heartfulness Meditation Centre, was inaugurated on Thursday by Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Rivaba Jadeja. The camp will run until October 28.

Participants from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and Bihar, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, are taking part in the programme, which seeks to foster mutual understanding and strengthen a shared sense of national identity among young people.

The inauguration began with participants singing 'Vande Mataram' together. A dance performance by participants from Kerala also featured at the event, highlighting the cultural diversity of the country.

Jadeja held an interactive session with the participants, discussing the national song, the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', good governance, national development policies and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

She encouraged the young people to become responsible citizens and contribute actively to nation-building and sustainable development.

The inauguration was attended by Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Dharmishtha Gajjar, MY Bharat Gujarat director Sachin Sharma, assistant director Shreyansh Singh and Deputy Director Pankaj Yadav.

The camp's programme includes visits to the Governor's residence and an interaction with the district collector on October 24, where participants are expected to learn about governance and administrative processes.

Educational visits to Science City and Sabarmati are also planned to familiarise the participants with Gujarat's scientific, educational and historical heritage.

According to the District Youth Officer of MY Bharat, Gandhinagar, the programme is intended to help nurture informed, responsible and capable young people through cultural activities, interactive sessions and educational visits.

The initiative brings together participants from different regions to share their cultures and traditions while exploring their role in the country's development.