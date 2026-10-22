Technologies For The Clonal Micropropagation Of Mature Woody Plants And Shrubs
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Central Botanical Garden offers consumers technologies for the clonal micropropagation of mature woody plants under commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or licensing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Clonal micropropagation technologies for mature woody plants (trees and shrubs) are of great importance and relevance to Belarus in the context of biodiversity conservation, reforestation, landscape development, and scientific research.
Importance and relevance:
1. Conservation of rare and valuable species:
- Many mature woody plants are rare or threatened with extinction. Clonal micropropagation technologies make it possible to preserve their genetic material.
2. Reforestation and land reclamation:
- Mature trees play a vital role in reforestation, particularly in areas affected by logging, fires, or other anthropogenic factors.
3. Development of landscape planting:
- Mature ornamental trees and shrubs are used in the landscaping of parks, public gardens, and other green spaces.
4. Resilience to climate change:
- Clonal micropropagation technologies allow for the selection and propagation of plants adapted to the changing climatic conditions of Belarus.
5. Economic benefits:
- The clonal propagation of mature plants reduces the costs associated with importing planting stock, thereby fostering domestic production. This creates new opportunities for exporting high-quality planting material to EAEU and EU countries.
6. Scientific research and innovation:
- Biotechnologies are actively being developed in Belarus, including tissue culture and the use of phytohormones for the accelerated propagation of plants.
7. Preservation of genetic diversity:
- Clonal micropropagation enables the preservation of the genetic diversity of mature woody plants. 8. International Prospects:
- Belarus has the potential to become a leader in the production of clonal planting stock for landscaping and reforestation, opening up new markets. - Modern clonal propagation technologies are in demand for international biodiversity conservation projects.
The Central Botanical Garden has developed technologies for the clonal micropropagation of unique, resilient, and highly ornamental mature trees and shrubs-specimens sourced from the collections of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Belarus, as well as from historic parks and estate complexes across the Republic of Belarus.
Promising taxa-those exhibiting the greatest resilience and ornamental value-have been identified, their precise locations recorded, and taxonomic, geographical, and morphological characteristics measured for 39 mature tree specimens.
Specimens of unique tree species-including black poplar ("Populus nigra" L.), southern catalpa ("Catalpa bignonioides" Walter), and black mulberry ("Morus nigra" L.) as well as shrub species-such as Amur lilac ("Syringa amurensis" Rupr), park roses ("Rosa" sp.), and bladder senna (*Colutea* sp.)-are currently maintained in "in vitro" culture.
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," published in 2023 (pp. 192–194). Advantages and Innovations The resulting cultures serve as the foundation for clonal micropropagation, enabling the rapid vegetative production of planting stock-specifically, highly ornamental plants that are resilient to the conditions of an urbanized environment.
There are no comparable domestic developments. This technology-which involves establishing aseptic cultures of unique, mature (old-growth) woody plants and shrubs, followed by the mass production of planting stock-enhances the propagation efficiency of resilient clones adapted to the natural and climatic conditions of the Republic of Belarus. It facilitates the long-term preservation of elite genotypes and provides a biotechnological framework for the conservation of other species of mature trees and shrubs. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Laboratory protocols have been developed for the micropropagation of mature woody plants and shrubs, alongside practical recommendations for propagating valuable plant specimens using traditional vegetative methods, as well as methodological guidelines for the acclimatization of micropropagated mature woody plants and shrubs in both open-field and protected-cultivation environments. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Central Botanical Garden, a R&D project was carried out "Develop methods for the conservation and propagation of unique species and forms of old-growth woody plants (trees and shrubs) in the northwestern region of Belarus, and create a geographic information system (GIS) for documenting botanical objects." The results of this research were utilized in the development of various technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1932 NACE keywords A.01.19 - Growing of other non-perennial crops
A.01.29 - Growing of other perennial crops
A.01.30 - Plant propagation
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading and largest center for the conservation of plant biodiversity. It serves as a premier scientific institution specializing in plant introduction, acclimatization, physiology, molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and ecology. Research and practical efforts in the field of plant introduction have resulted in the creation of a gene pool comprising over 15,000 varieties of ornamental and economically useful introduced plants.
In accordance with its Charter, the primary objective of the Central Botanical Garden is to conduct scientific research in areas including plant introduction, botany, physiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, ecology, landscape architecture, and phytodesign. It also focuses on the sustainable use and conservation of plant resources, as well as the preservation of the gene pool of the world's flora.
The Central Botanical Garden is one of the oldest botanical institutions in Belarus. In 1999, by a decision of the Government of the Republic of Belarus, it was granted the status of a scientific site of national heritage. It is designated as a botanical natural monument of national significance and a site of historical and cultural value. Today, it stands as a unique landscape and garden site, serving both as a major landmark in the capital and as a vital center for cultural enrichment, environmental awareness, and education.
Key areas of scientific and technical activity include:
- The effective use, renewal, and conservation of plant resources;
- The identification of physiological and biochemical patterns and mechanisms that determine plant resilience and productivity;
- The development of scientific foundations for plant introduction, protection, and breeding, as well as the management of acclimatization processes and the biological productivity of economically useful plants-utilizing both traditional methods and modern techniques in biotechnology and genetic engineering. - biological monitoring, ecology;
- industrial botany;
- landscape gardening and phytodesign;
- utilization of plant resources in industry, agriculture, and medicine;
- addressing biosafety issues related to biological methods and technologies.
Key areas of focus for the Central Botanical Garden (CBG):
- developing scientific foundations and practical measures for the effective, sustainable use of plant resources within the nation's economy and social sphere, as well as for the conservation of the gene pool of rare and endangered species and the habitats of the Belarusian flora.
- creating new, competitive varieties of ornamental, medicinal, aromatic, and bioenergy plants, along with original landscape design concepts for various settings, including interior spaces.
- developing efficient methods for the accelerated production of planting stock via *in vitro* culture, as well as techniques for identifying and protecting against bacterial and viral infections to ensure the production of disease-free (healthy) planting material.
- researching the genetic diversity of plants and plant communities, their habitats, and ecosystems, while addressing questions of systematics and taxonomy through both traditional and molecular-genetic approaches.
Official website of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing technologies for the clonal micropropagation of mature woody plants (trees and shrubs) under a commercial agreement with technical assistamce and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of technologies for the clonal micropropagation of mature woody plants (trees and shrubs) under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Importance and relevance:
1. Conservation of rare and valuable species:
- Many mature woody plants are rare or threatened with extinction. Clonal micropropagation technologies make it possible to preserve their genetic material.
2. Reforestation and land reclamation:
- Mature trees play a vital role in reforestation, particularly in areas affected by logging, fires, or other anthropogenic factors.
3. Development of landscape planting:
- Mature ornamental trees and shrubs are used in the landscaping of parks, public gardens, and other green spaces.
4. Resilience to climate change:
- Clonal micropropagation technologies allow for the selection and propagation of plants adapted to the changing climatic conditions of Belarus.
5. Economic benefits:
- The clonal propagation of mature plants reduces the costs associated with importing planting stock, thereby fostering domestic production. This creates new opportunities for exporting high-quality planting material to EAEU and EU countries.
6. Scientific research and innovation:
- Biotechnologies are actively being developed in Belarus, including tissue culture and the use of phytohormones for the accelerated propagation of plants.
7. Preservation of genetic diversity:
- Clonal micropropagation enables the preservation of the genetic diversity of mature woody plants. 8. International Prospects:
- Belarus has the potential to become a leader in the production of clonal planting stock for landscaping and reforestation, opening up new markets. - Modern clonal propagation technologies are in demand for international biodiversity conservation projects.
The Central Botanical Garden has developed technologies for the clonal micropropagation of unique, resilient, and highly ornamental mature trees and shrubs-specimens sourced from the collections of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Belarus, as well as from historic parks and estate complexes across the Republic of Belarus.
Promising taxa-those exhibiting the greatest resilience and ornamental value-have been identified, their precise locations recorded, and taxonomic, geographical, and morphological characteristics measured for 39 mature tree specimens.
Specimens of unique tree species-including black poplar ("Populus nigra" L.), southern catalpa ("Catalpa bignonioides" Walter), and black mulberry ("Morus nigra" L.) as well as shrub species-such as Amur lilac ("Syringa amurensis" Rupr), park roses ("Rosa" sp.), and bladder senna (*Colutea* sp.)-are currently maintained in "in vitro" culture.
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," published in 2023 (pp. 192–194). Advantages and Innovations The resulting cultures serve as the foundation for clonal micropropagation, enabling the rapid vegetative production of planting stock-specifically, highly ornamental plants that are resilient to the conditions of an urbanized environment.
There are no comparable domestic developments. This technology-which involves establishing aseptic cultures of unique, mature (old-growth) woody plants and shrubs, followed by the mass production of planting stock-enhances the propagation efficiency of resilient clones adapted to the natural and climatic conditions of the Republic of Belarus. It facilitates the long-term preservation of elite genotypes and provides a biotechnological framework for the conservation of other species of mature trees and shrubs. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Laboratory protocols have been developed for the micropropagation of mature woody plants and shrubs, alongside practical recommendations for propagating valuable plant specimens using traditional vegetative methods, as well as methodological guidelines for the acclimatization of micropropagated mature woody plants and shrubs in both open-field and protected-cultivation environments. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Central Botanical Garden, a R&D project was carried out "Develop methods for the conservation and propagation of unique species and forms of old-growth woody plants (trees and shrubs) in the northwestern region of Belarus, and create a geographic information system (GIS) for documenting botanical objects." The results of this research were utilized in the development of various technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1932 NACE keywords A.01.19 - Growing of other non-perennial crops
A.01.29 - Growing of other perennial crops
A.01.30 - Plant propagation
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading and largest center for the conservation of plant biodiversity. It serves as a premier scientific institution specializing in plant introduction, acclimatization, physiology, molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and ecology. Research and practical efforts in the field of plant introduction have resulted in the creation of a gene pool comprising over 15,000 varieties of ornamental and economically useful introduced plants.
In accordance with its Charter, the primary objective of the Central Botanical Garden is to conduct scientific research in areas including plant introduction, botany, physiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, ecology, landscape architecture, and phytodesign. It also focuses on the sustainable use and conservation of plant resources, as well as the preservation of the gene pool of the world's flora.
The Central Botanical Garden is one of the oldest botanical institutions in Belarus. In 1999, by a decision of the Government of the Republic of Belarus, it was granted the status of a scientific site of national heritage. It is designated as a botanical natural monument of national significance and a site of historical and cultural value. Today, it stands as a unique landscape and garden site, serving both as a major landmark in the capital and as a vital center for cultural enrichment, environmental awareness, and education.
Key areas of scientific and technical activity include:
- The effective use, renewal, and conservation of plant resources;
- The identification of physiological and biochemical patterns and mechanisms that determine plant resilience and productivity;
- The development of scientific foundations for plant introduction, protection, and breeding, as well as the management of acclimatization processes and the biological productivity of economically useful plants-utilizing both traditional methods and modern techniques in biotechnology and genetic engineering. - biological monitoring, ecology;
- industrial botany;
- landscape gardening and phytodesign;
- utilization of plant resources in industry, agriculture, and medicine;
- addressing biosafety issues related to biological methods and technologies.
Key areas of focus for the Central Botanical Garden (CBG):
- developing scientific foundations and practical measures for the effective, sustainable use of plant resources within the nation's economy and social sphere, as well as for the conservation of the gene pool of rare and endangered species and the habitats of the Belarusian flora.
- creating new, competitive varieties of ornamental, medicinal, aromatic, and bioenergy plants, along with original landscape design concepts for various settings, including interior spaces.
- developing efficient methods for the accelerated production of planting stock via *in vitro* culture, as well as techniques for identifying and protecting against bacterial and viral infections to ensure the production of disease-free (healthy) planting material.
- researching the genetic diversity of plants and plant communities, their habitats, and ecosystems, while addressing questions of systematics and taxonomy through both traditional and molecular-genetic approaches.
Official website of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing technologies for the clonal micropropagation of mature woody plants (trees and shrubs) under a commercial agreement with technical assistamce and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of technologies for the clonal micropropagation of mature woody plants (trees and shrubs) under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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