Republican Centre For Technology Transfer Offers Its Competences To Foreign Companies And Investors
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Republican Centre for Technology Transfer (RCTT) offers to foreign companies and investors its competences in promotion of products, technologies and services to the Belarusian market; search of technologies, partners and specialists in Belarus; preparation of contracts and establishment of joint ventures under the services agreements. Description RCTT was founded in May 2003 under the auspices of the State Committee for Science and Technologies of the Republic of Belarus, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
RCTT's primary goal is to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed in Belarus and abroad for sustained growth of the country's economy and increase the competitiveness of Belarusian industry and agriculture, methodical management of technology transfer centers in the country.
For more than 20 years RCTT has been working with foreign companies and investors in the promotion of products, technologies, and services to the Belarusian market; search of technologies, partners, and specialists in Belarus; preparation of contracts, and establishment of joint ventures. RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 24 countries.
RCTT offers to foreign companies and investors its competencies in the promotion of products, technologies, and services to the Belarusian market; search of technologies, partners, and specialists in Belarus; preparation of contracts and establishment of joint ventures under the services agreements. Advantages and Innovations Knowledge of the Belarusian market. RCTT's clients include more than 250 national research organizations, universities, and businesses. RCTT is the coordinator of the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfe in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development - Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Comments regarding IPS status - Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 110 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 24 countries.
RCTT experts are certified members of 15 foreign technology transfer networks.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) - Minsk, 2024. - 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Manual of RCTT "Preparation and Management of Profiles in the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer – Minsk, 2023. - 65 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-27-0 " (in Russian)
Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Outsourcing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Foreign firms and investors interested in promoting products, technologies and services to the Belarusian market, searching for technologies, partners and specialists with the required qualifications in Belarus, in creating joint ventures under outsourcing agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
RCTT's primary goal is to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed in Belarus and abroad for sustained growth of the country's economy and increase the competitiveness of Belarusian industry and agriculture, methodical management of technology transfer centers in the country.
For more than 20 years RCTT has been working with foreign companies and investors in the promotion of products, technologies, and services to the Belarusian market; search of technologies, partners, and specialists in Belarus; preparation of contracts, and establishment of joint ventures. RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 24 countries.
RCTT offers to foreign companies and investors its competencies in the promotion of products, technologies, and services to the Belarusian market; search of technologies, partners, and specialists in Belarus; preparation of contracts and establishment of joint ventures under the services agreements. Advantages and Innovations Knowledge of the Belarusian market. RCTT's clients include more than 250 national research organizations, universities, and businesses. RCTT is the coordinator of the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfe in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development - Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Comments regarding IPS status - Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 110 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 24 countries.
RCTT experts are certified members of 15 foreign technology transfer networks.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) - Minsk, 2024. - 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Manual of RCTT "Preparation and Management of Profiles in the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer – Minsk, 2023. - 65 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-27-0 " (in Russian)
Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Outsourcing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Foreign firms and investors interested in promoting products, technologies and services to the Belarusian market, searching for technologies, partners and specialists with the required qualifications in Belarus, in creating joint ventures under outsourcing agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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