Odisha To Host 19Th Urban Mobility India Conference & 2Nd National Urban Conclave In Bhubaneswar

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) Odisha set to host the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and second edition of the National Urban Conclave in Bhubaneswar from October 23 to 25.

According to officials, the two major events will be organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), with the support of Odisha government at Hotel Mayfair Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar.

The UMI conference and exhibition 2026 will be held on October 23-24, followed by the National Urban Conclave on October 24-25.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference here on Thursday, Satinder Pal Singh, MoHUA Additional Secretary, told that the second edition of the Conclave is being organised by MoHUA with the support of Odisha government, HUDCO and NBCC.

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is serving as the knowledge partner and HUDCO and NBCC being the principal sponsors.

He said that this year's Conclave will focus on the theme 'Urban Rising – Rethinking Urban Systems, Solutions and Delivery'.

The deliberations will focus on strengthening urban systems, institutions and implementation mechanisms to improve the functioning of Indian cities.

Singh highlighted that the National Urban Conclave provides a platform for policymakers, urban administrators, technical experts, industry representatives and other stakeholders to discuss emerging urban challenges and identify practical solutions.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries.

The National Urban Conclave was instituted as an annual platform for discussions on the future of urban development in India. Its inaugural edition was held in New Delhi in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Praveer Kumar, MoHUA Joint Secretary, told media persons that the 19th UMI Conference and Exhibition, is being organised by the MoHUA through the Institute of Urban Transport (India), with the support of Odisha government.

The event will be inaugurated by the MoS Sahu in the presence of Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

He told that the theme of this year's conference is 'Urban Accessibility and Liveability in Digital Age'.

The conference will focus on improving urban accessibility, integrated transport infrastructure and quality of urban life through emerging digital technologies.

Kumar said that the conference will deliberate on sustainable and low-carbon public transport, integration of different modes of transport, first- and last-mile connectivity and the role of technology in improving urban mobility.

It will also examine the potential of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and real-time GPS-based solutions in providing seamless and efficient transport services, he added.

He also told that around 1,500 delegates, including National and International Speakers are expected to attend the conference.

As part of the conference an exhibition, comprising display of best practices in urban transport in India and abroad, latest urban transport technologies and services and in other related fields, will also be organised.

During the event, the Odisha government is set to the rollout of PM e-Bus Sewa in the state.