BSF Pays Emotional Tribute To Martyrs At National Police Memorial

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Officers, subordinate officers, constables and family members of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to the force's martyrs at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

BSF Director General Praveen Kumar chaired the ceremony.

Personnel from various ranks, along with their families, gathered at the memorial to honour the immortal sentinels who made the supreme sacrifice in the service and security of the nation.

Chairperson of the BSF Wives' Welfare Association (Bawa), Richa Jha, and Director General Praveen Kumar personally met the families of the brave martyrs. They inquired about their well-being and reaffirmed the assurance that the“Sentinel Family” stands firmly with them at every step and at all times.

The interaction ensured the force's deep commitment to the welfare of the families of those who laid down their lives for the country.

During the ceremony, the valour, bravery and dedication to duty of the martyrs were remembered as a lasting source of inspiration. A contingent of the ceremonial guard of honour, befitting the dignity of the occasion, led the assembled gathering in paying formal respects to the fallen heroes.

The guard of honour was accompanied by the BSF band, adding solemnity to the proceedings. The soul-stirring performances by the BSF's brass and pipe bands created a dignified and emotive atmosphere throughout the event.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional flag-lowering ritual, which stood as a powerful symbol of the nation's gratitude and respect for its brave sons.

The tribute at the National Police Memorial served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by BSF personnel in safeguarding India's borders and showed the force's enduring bond with the families of its martyrs and its resolve to honour their memory through continued support and remembrance.

The event highlighted the values of courage, duty and selflessness that define the Border Security Force and reaffirmed the collective commitment to uphold the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.