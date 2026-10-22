Republican Centre For Technology Transfer Offers Expertise In Efficient And Agile Exploitation Of Top Research Results And Business Ideas Through Open Innovation To Participate In Joint International Projects
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Republican Center for Technology Transfer (RCTT) offers its competencies for participation in joint international projects as a partner as an organization specializing in open innovation, technology, and knowledge transfer, international contests of tne Belarusian Republican Foundation for Fundamental Research. Description RCTT was founded in May 2003 under the auspices of the State Committee for Science and Technologies of the Republic of Belarus, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
RCTT's mission is to promote international technology transfer, business cooperation, and the establishment of research partnerships.
RCTT is a member of over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, and others, among these projects:
1.“Knowledge Transfer Community to bridge the gap between research, innovation, and business creation - NoGAP” (2013 - 2016). Financed by EU in the framework of FP7.
2. "Innovation - Creativity - Equality –ICE" (2013 - 2016). Financed by the Swedish Institute.
3.“Climate Change, Cultural Heritage & Energy Efficient Monuments - COOL Bricks” (2011 - 2013).
4.“Innovation Networking for Economic Development”. Financed by Latvia, Lithuania, and Belarus Cross Border Cooperation Program within the Neighborhood and Partnership Instrument (2011 - 2013).
5.“Information Technologies to Open Knowledge for Eastern Europe and Central Asia” (2009 - 2011). Financed by EU in the framework of FP7.
6. "Creation of the Business Cooperation Centre“Enterprise Europe Network Belarus” (2015 -2021).
RCTT offers its competencies for participation in joint international projects, in particular, the Horizon Europe Program as a partner as an organization specializing in open innovation, technology, and knowledge transfer.
Advantages and Innovations RCTT is the coordinator of the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfe in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
RCTT's clients include over 250 Belarusian national research organizations, universities, and firms. RCTT has over 110 foreign partners in 24 countries. RCTT has implemented over 400 projects, including over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, etc. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Secret know-how
Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 23 countries.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) – Minsk, 2024. – 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
RCTT's mission is to promote international technology transfer, business cooperation, and the establishment of research partnerships.
RCTT is a member of over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, and others, among these projects:
1.“Knowledge Transfer Community to bridge the gap between research, innovation, and business creation - NoGAP” (2013 - 2016). Financed by EU in the framework of FP7.
2. "Innovation - Creativity - Equality –ICE" (2013 - 2016). Financed by the Swedish Institute.
3.“Climate Change, Cultural Heritage & Energy Efficient Monuments - COOL Bricks” (2011 - 2013).
4.“Innovation Networking for Economic Development”. Financed by Latvia, Lithuania, and Belarus Cross Border Cooperation Program within the Neighborhood and Partnership Instrument (2011 - 2013).
5.“Information Technologies to Open Knowledge for Eastern Europe and Central Asia” (2009 - 2011). Financed by EU in the framework of FP7.
6. "Creation of the Business Cooperation Centre“Enterprise Europe Network Belarus” (2015 -2021).
RCTT offers its competencies for participation in joint international projects, in particular, the Horizon Europe Program as a partner as an organization specializing in open innovation, technology, and knowledge transfer.
Advantages and Innovations RCTT is the coordinator of the Network of the Republican Center for Technology Transfe in the databases of which there are more than 3000 technology offers, technology requests, business offers, business requests, and offers for cross-border R&D Collaboration of Belarusian enterprises and organizations.
RCTT's clients include over 250 Belarusian national research organizations, universities, and firms. RCTT has over 110 foreign partners in 24 countries. RCTT has implemented over 400 projects, including over 100 international projects funded by UNDP, UNIDO, CEI, EU, The Swedish Institute, etc. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Copyright
Secret know-how
Sector group ICT Industry & Services
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2003 NACE keywords M.70.22 - Business and other management consultancy activities
Turnover (in EUR) < 1M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments During more than 20 years RCTT completed over 100 international contracts, agreements, and projects with partners from 23 countries.
RCTT's presentation
Monograph "Republican Centre for Technology Transfer: 20 years in the national innovation system (history, structure, methodology, activities, prospects) – Minsk, 2024. – 174 p. ISBN 978-985-6999-29-4" (in Russian)
Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
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