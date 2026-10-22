Technologies For The Accelerated Cultivation Of Valuable Species And Varieties Of Greenhouse Plants CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., And RODODENDRON L., As Import-Substituting Products
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Central Botanical Garden offers cunsumers the technologies for the accelerated cultivation of valuable greenhouse plants CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., as import-substituting products under commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or license agreements and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description The introduction and cultivation of valuable greenhouse plants belonging to the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., are of exceptional scientific, practical, economic, and ecological importance to the Republic of Belarus.
Supported by the research infrastructure of leading scientific institutions most notably the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus these genera serve as a foundation for the development of domestic biotechnology, the potted-plant industry, and landscape gardening.
Genus Camellia L.
. Biological value: Camellias (such as "Camellia japonica" and "Camellia sasanqua") are prized as highly ornamental, free-flowering potted and greenhouse plants.
. Relevance to Belarus: Belarusian scientists are conducting comprehensive studies on the anatomical and morphological structure of camellia foliage for instance, by calculating the palisade ratio of the mesophyll during the rooting of cuttings under artificial lighting. This research enables the optimization of light regimes in commercial greenhouses, facilitating the accelerated propagation of planting stock.
Genus Citrus L.
. Biological value: Members of this genus (including grapefruits, lemons, and mandarins) combine ornamental qualities with environmental-improvement properties (due to the release of phytoncides) and nutritional value.
. Relevance to Belarus: In controlled-environment (greenhouse) settings, researchers are studying the photosynthetic apparatus of citrus plants for example, by analyzing pigment content in "Citrus paradisi" seedlings. Citrus plants are in demand for interior phytodesign and the creation of winter gardens; they also hold commercial potential for import substitution in the market for potted fruit-bearing plants.
Genus Rhododendron L.
. Biological significance: A vast genus that encompasses everything from delicate greenhouse azaleas to winter-hardy evergreen and deciduous shrubs.
. Relevance to Belarus:
. Landscaping and horticulture: Although many species were initially studied as greenhouse plants, long-term introduction efforts have identified taxa such as Finnish-bred cultivars and "Rhododendron catawbiense" hybrids that are sufficiently resilient for outdoor cultivation in Belarus, successfully enduring the local winter climate (hardiness zones 4–5).
. Phytosanitary safety: The Central Botanical Garden conducts ongoing monitoring of pests and diseases affecting rhododendrons (e.g., powdery mildew and fungal leaf spots). This work is critical for preventing widespread outbreaks (epiphytotics) as these plants are increasingly incorporated into urban and private landscaping.
The Central Botanical Garden has developed propagation techniques for valuable greenhouse plants belonging to the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., sourced from the collections of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for cultivation in containers. Furthermore, the most effective methods and growing conditions for producing planting stock have been established for each group, including the use of supplemental artificial lighting. These optimized propagation technologies for various species and cultivars of CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., allow for a significant increase in the yield of high-quality, rooted planting material. This development is geared toward the domestic market, addressing the growing demand for highly ornamental and resilient plant taxa. It also aims to replace imports by producing ornamental greenhouse plant saplings including new, proprietary taxa with no foreign counterparts offering a more affordable and accessible alternative.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 195–197.
Advantages and Innovations There are no equivalents among domestic developments. Its advantage over the best foreign counterparts lies in the use of plant material adapted to greenhouse cultivation conditions in the Republic of Belarus for establishing propagation stock nurseries. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The following technical specifications have been developed and approved: "Cuttings of woody deciduous greenhouse plants," "Greenhouse-grown citrus saplings," "Greenhouse-grown camellia saplings," and "Greenhouse-grown rhododendron saplings." Also developed and approved are protocols for the rooting of cuttings from greenhouse plants of the generaCAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., cultivation protocols for greenhouse plants of the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., and a technological protocol for the accelerated container-based cultivation of greenhouse plants of the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L.. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Central Botanical Garden, a R&D project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of a technology for the accelerated cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plants CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. in pots, as a form of import-substituting production."
The results of this research were utilized in the development of these cultivation technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1932 NACE keywords A.01.19 - Growing of other non-perennial crops
A.01.29 - Growing of other perennial crops
A.01.30 - Plant propagation
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading and largest center for the conservation of plant biodiversity. It serves as a premier scientific institution specializing in plant introduction, acclimatization, physiology, molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and ecology. Research and practical efforts in the field of plant introduction have resulted in the creation of a gene pool comprising over 15,000 varieties of ornamental and economically useful introduced plants.
In accordance with its Charter, the primary objective of the Central Botanical Garden is to conduct scientific research in areas including plant introduction, botany, physiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, ecology, landscape architecture, and phytodesign. It also focuses on the sustainable use and conservation of plant resources, as well as the preservation of the gene pool of the world's flora.
The Central Botanical Garden is one of the oldest botanical institutions in Belarus. In 1999, by a decision of the Government of the Republic of Belarus, it was granted the status of a scientific site of national heritage. It is designated as a botanical natural monument of national significance and a site of historical and cultural value. Today, it stands as a unique landscape and garden site, serving both as a major landmark in the capital and as a vital center for cultural enrichment, environmental awareness, and education.
Key areas of scientific and technical activity include:
- The effective use, renewal, and conservation of plant resources;
- The identification of physiological and biochemical patterns and mechanisms that determine plant resilience and productivity;
- The development of scientific foundations for plant introduction, protection, and breeding, as well as the management of acclimatization processes and the biological productivity of economically useful plants-utilizing both traditional methods and modern techniques in biotechnology and genetic engineering. - biological monitoring, ecology;
- industrial botany;
- landscape gardening and phytodesign;
- utilization of plant resources in industry, agriculture, and medicine;
- addressing biosafety issues related to biological methods and technologies.
Key areas of focus for the Central Botanical Garden (CBG):
- developing scientific foundations and practical measures for the effective, sustainable use of plant resources within the nation's economy and social sphere, as well as for the conservation of the gene pool of rare and endangered species and the habitats of the Belarusian flora.
- creating new, competitive varieties of ornamental, medicinal, aromatic, and bioenergy plants, along with original landscape design concepts for various settings, including interior spaces.
- developing efficient methods for the accelerated production of planting stock via *in vitro* culture, as well as techniques for identifying and protecting against bacterial and viral infections to ensure the production of disease-free (healthy) planting material.
- researching the genetic diversity of plants and plant communities, their habitats, and ecosystems, while addressing questions of systematics and taxonomy through both traditional and molecular-genetic approaches.
Official website of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in acquiring the technology for the accelerated pot cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plants specifically CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. as an import-substituting product under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the technology for the accelerated pot cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plantsspecifically CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. as an import-substituting product, under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Supported by the research infrastructure of leading scientific institutions most notably the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus these genera serve as a foundation for the development of domestic biotechnology, the potted-plant industry, and landscape gardening.
Genus Camellia L.
. Biological value: Camellias (such as "Camellia japonica" and "Camellia sasanqua") are prized as highly ornamental, free-flowering potted and greenhouse plants.
. Relevance to Belarus: Belarusian scientists are conducting comprehensive studies on the anatomical and morphological structure of camellia foliage for instance, by calculating the palisade ratio of the mesophyll during the rooting of cuttings under artificial lighting. This research enables the optimization of light regimes in commercial greenhouses, facilitating the accelerated propagation of planting stock.
Genus Citrus L.
. Biological value: Members of this genus (including grapefruits, lemons, and mandarins) combine ornamental qualities with environmental-improvement properties (due to the release of phytoncides) and nutritional value.
. Relevance to Belarus: In controlled-environment (greenhouse) settings, researchers are studying the photosynthetic apparatus of citrus plants for example, by analyzing pigment content in "Citrus paradisi" seedlings. Citrus plants are in demand for interior phytodesign and the creation of winter gardens; they also hold commercial potential for import substitution in the market for potted fruit-bearing plants.
Genus Rhododendron L.
. Biological significance: A vast genus that encompasses everything from delicate greenhouse azaleas to winter-hardy evergreen and deciduous shrubs.
. Relevance to Belarus:
. Landscaping and horticulture: Although many species were initially studied as greenhouse plants, long-term introduction efforts have identified taxa such as Finnish-bred cultivars and "Rhododendron catawbiense" hybrids that are sufficiently resilient for outdoor cultivation in Belarus, successfully enduring the local winter climate (hardiness zones 4–5).
. Phytosanitary safety: The Central Botanical Garden conducts ongoing monitoring of pests and diseases affecting rhododendrons (e.g., powdery mildew and fungal leaf spots). This work is critical for preventing widespread outbreaks (epiphytotics) as these plants are increasingly incorporated into urban and private landscaping.
The Central Botanical Garden has developed propagation techniques for valuable greenhouse plants belonging to the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., sourced from the collections of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for cultivation in containers. Furthermore, the most effective methods and growing conditions for producing planting stock have been established for each group, including the use of supplemental artificial lighting. These optimized propagation technologies for various species and cultivars of CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., allow for a significant increase in the yield of high-quality, rooted planting material. This development is geared toward the domestic market, addressing the growing demand for highly ornamental and resilient plant taxa. It also aims to replace imports by producing ornamental greenhouse plant saplings including new, proprietary taxa with no foreign counterparts offering a more affordable and accessible alternative.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 195–197.
Advantages and Innovations There are no equivalents among domestic developments. Its advantage over the best foreign counterparts lies in the use of plant material adapted to greenhouse cultivation conditions in the Republic of Belarus for establishing propagation stock nurseries. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The following technical specifications have been developed and approved: "Cuttings of woody deciduous greenhouse plants," "Greenhouse-grown citrus saplings," "Greenhouse-grown camellia saplings," and "Greenhouse-grown rhododendron saplings." Also developed and approved are protocols for the rooting of cuttings from greenhouse plants of the generaCAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., cultivation protocols for greenhouse plants of the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L., and a technological protocol for the accelerated container-based cultivation of greenhouse plants of the genera CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L.. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Central Botanical Garden, a R&D project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of a technology for the accelerated cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plants CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. in pots, as a form of import-substituting production."
The results of this research were utilized in the development of these cultivation technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1932 NACE keywords A.01.19 - Growing of other non-perennial crops
A.01.29 - Growing of other perennial crops
A.01.30 - Plant propagation
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading and largest center for the conservation of plant biodiversity. It serves as a premier scientific institution specializing in plant introduction, acclimatization, physiology, molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and ecology. Research and practical efforts in the field of plant introduction have resulted in the creation of a gene pool comprising over 15,000 varieties of ornamental and economically useful introduced plants.
In accordance with its Charter, the primary objective of the Central Botanical Garden is to conduct scientific research in areas including plant introduction, botany, physiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, ecology, landscape architecture, and phytodesign. It also focuses on the sustainable use and conservation of plant resources, as well as the preservation of the gene pool of the world's flora.
The Central Botanical Garden is one of the oldest botanical institutions in Belarus. In 1999, by a decision of the Government of the Republic of Belarus, it was granted the status of a scientific site of national heritage. It is designated as a botanical natural monument of national significance and a site of historical and cultural value. Today, it stands as a unique landscape and garden site, serving both as a major landmark in the capital and as a vital center for cultural enrichment, environmental awareness, and education.
Key areas of scientific and technical activity include:
- The effective use, renewal, and conservation of plant resources;
- The identification of physiological and biochemical patterns and mechanisms that determine plant resilience and productivity;
- The development of scientific foundations for plant introduction, protection, and breeding, as well as the management of acclimatization processes and the biological productivity of economically useful plants-utilizing both traditional methods and modern techniques in biotechnology and genetic engineering. - biological monitoring, ecology;
- industrial botany;
- landscape gardening and phytodesign;
- utilization of plant resources in industry, agriculture, and medicine;
- addressing biosafety issues related to biological methods and technologies.
Key areas of focus for the Central Botanical Garden (CBG):
- developing scientific foundations and practical measures for the effective, sustainable use of plant resources within the nation's economy and social sphere, as well as for the conservation of the gene pool of rare and endangered species and the habitats of the Belarusian flora.
- creating new, competitive varieties of ornamental, medicinal, aromatic, and bioenergy plants, along with original landscape design concepts for various settings, including interior spaces.
- developing efficient methods for the accelerated production of planting stock via *in vitro* culture, as well as techniques for identifying and protecting against bacterial and viral infections to ensure the production of disease-free (healthy) planting material.
- researching the genetic diversity of plants and plant communities, their habitats, and ecosystems, while addressing questions of systematics and taxonomy through both traditional and molecular-genetic approaches.
Official website of the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in acquiring the technology for the accelerated pot cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plants specifically CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. as an import-substituting product under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the technology for the accelerated pot cultivation of valuable species and varieties of greenhouse plantsspecifically CAMELIA L., CITRUS L., and RODODENDRON L. as an import-substituting product, under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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