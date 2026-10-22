Torrance Santa Float Returns For 2026 With Holiday Kickoff Event At Robinson Helicopter Company For The South Bay Community On November 21

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beloved Torrance Santa Float will return to city streets this holiday season, ensured as a mainstay in the Torrance community through a collaborative effort led by the Torrance Police Officers' Association (TPOA), the Torrance Police Foundation, and supported by Robinson Helicopter Company and the Van Lingen Group.

This year's holiday festivities begin on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with the 2nd Annual Santa Float Kickoff Event hosted at Robinson Helicopter Company, where Santa Claus will fly in via a Robinson helicopter to officially start the Christmas season.

Event highlights include:



Santa's helicopter arrival

Photos with Santa

European-inspired Christmas Market – Holiday Shopping

Live entertainment including local school choirs and a live band

Food Trucks/Beer Garden

Kids' activities

Toy Drive benefiting the Torrance Police & Fire Departments And plenty of Christmas surprises still to come...



Support Those who Support You

Local companies interested in participating in the community-based event to engage with South Bay residents to sell food, holiday gifts or crafts in the Christmas Market area can review booth requirements, permit requirements and sign up for space at: . Proceeds from booth sales and sponsorships go to support the Torrance Police Foundation supporting youth programs, community outreach, training and education for officers and advanced equipment for community safety.

Restoring a Cherished Local Tradition

After facing operational challenges in recent years, community partners stepped forward to secure the future of the float. Recognizing its significance to local families, Robinson Helicopter Company partnered with TPOA, the Torrance Police Foundation, and The Van Lingen Group to preserve the tradition.

“The Torrance Police Officers' Association is proud to continue our decades-long tradition of spreading holiday cheer throughout the Torrance community,” said Jeff Buentgen, Treasurer, Torrance Police Officers' Association.“We look forward to celebrating the season with our neighbors and seeing everyone out on the float!”

"As a Torrance resident, preserving this cherished holiday tradition hits close to home," said Robyn Eagles, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Robinson Helicopter Company. "It has been an absolute privilege working alongside the Torrance Police Foundation, Torrance Police Officers Association, and The Van Lingen Group to ensure the Santa Float continues to light up faces young and old throughout every Torrance neighborhood. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate the season, and show our support for the dedicated men and women who protect and serve us every single day."

“Santa Takes Flight is about creating a night where Torrance feels like one big neighborhood. When thousands of families gather together, children look to the sky for Santa, and our police officers and the community they serve come together simply to celebrate the season, that's something special,” said Rachael Steven, Vice Chair, Torrance Police Foundation.“It's a chance to connect outside of the moments when we need help and instead share a moment of pure joy. We hope this kickoff becomes a Christmas tradition families look forward to year after year.”

“We're proud to stand with Torrance PD, Robinson Helicopter and all our sponsors and neighbors for Santa Takes Flight.” Said Rob Van Lingen, president of the Van Lingen Group, who tows the float through Torrance.“For so many families, this is the moment that still feels like childhood Christmas in Torrance, lights, laughter, and that first glimpse of Santa. Supporting this beloved tradition is a small way the Van Lingen Group can help keep that magic alive for another generation.”

Santa Is Visiting Your Street: 22-Night Neighborhood Tour

Starting Sunday, November 29, officers from the Torrance Police Foundation will escort the Torrance Santa Float on its 22-night journey through every residential neighborhood in the city. Detailed route maps and schedule dates will be available in mid-November.

History of the Torrance Santa Float

Since 1969, the Santa Float has been a beloved Torrance tradition, launched by the Torrance Police Officers' Association to bring holiday cheer directly to local neighborhoods. In 1992, officers Lyndal Spradlin, Mike Terry, Steve Badenoch, Steve Ross, Mike Wheeler, and Tim Hillis redesigned and rebuilt the float from the ground up on a new trailer, turning a sketch on a napkin into a lasting community symbol. Today, supported by the Torrance Police Officers Association, Torrance Police Foundation, Robinson Helicopter Company, and Van Lingen Towing, the float continues its 57-year legacy across city streets.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit .

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

...

323-547-5102

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: