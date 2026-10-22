CCC Intelligent Solutions Adds Azimuth To Diagnostics Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration brings Azimuth's ADAS calibration identification and labor time capabilities into CCC ONE®, helping collision repairers streamline repair planning and estimating

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider powering the insurance and repair economy, today announced a new integration with Azimuth Claims Solutions, bringing Azimuth's ADAS calibration identification and labor time capabilities to the CCC ONE®platform.

The integration will connect Azimuth's ADAS calibration recommendations to CCC ONE, enabling repair facilities to view recommendations directly within the existing workflow. Azimuth combines OEM procedures, vehicle build data, and real-world time studies to help identify required OEM calibration operations and associated labor times. Repairers will also be able to add Azimuth recommendations to the estimate, helping reduce manual steps and support more efficient, consistent repair planning.

As advanced driver assistance systems become increasingly common across the vehicle fleet, identifying calibration requirements has become a more complex and critical part of the collision repair process. Integrating Azimuth with CCC ONE gives repairers access to actionable calibration information earlier in the repair process without requiring them to move between separate systems.

“ADAS technology continues to add complexity to the repair process, making it increasingly important for repairers to have the right information available at the right time,” said Dan Risley, vice president, market solutions, automotive services group at CCC Intelligent Solutions.“By integrating Azimuth with CCC ONE, we're giving repairers another way to access actionable calibration recommendations within their existing workflow, helping them make informed decisions and keep repairs moving.”

Azimuth's platform is designed to bring greater transparency and consistency to ADAS calibration planning by identifying required OEM procedures and labor associated with the vehicle and repair. The company's technology helps insurers and collision repairers navigate increasingly complex calibration requirements as vehicle systems continue to evolve.

“ADAS calibration has become one of the most critical and least standardized components of modern collision repair. With sensors, cameras, and software-driven systems now involved in nearly every repair, the industry needs clearer, more consistent guidance to determine what procedures are required. By bringing Azimuth's calibration identification engine and labor time intelligence into the CCC ONE platform, CCC is helping deliver the level of transparency, consistency, and workflow support that repairers and insurers expect from a modern, data-driven ecosystem. This collaboration enables a more informed, unified view of ADAS requirements tied directly to the repair plan, supporting better outcomes as vehicles continue their evolution into software-defined platforms,” said Charles Rich, chief executive officer of Azimuth Claims Solutions.

The addition of Azimuth expands CCC's diagnostics network and reflects the company's continued focus on connecting collision repairers with the tools, information and partners they need to navigate increasingly complex vehicle technology and repair requirements.

To learn more about CCC Diagnostics, visit CCC Diagnostics.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) is a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the multi-trillion-dollar insurance and repair economy. CCC connects more than 35,000 businesses, including insurers, repairers, automakers and parts suppliers, through the workflows where claims and repair decisions are made every day. With AI built into those workflows for over a decade and informed by more than 40 years of industry data, CCC helps customers manage growing complexity and move work forward with confidence. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its network, CCC helps keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most.

Learn more about CCC at .

About Azimuth Claims Solutions

Azimuth Claims Solutions provides the industry's first integrated ADAS calibration identification and labor time platform, bringing transparency and defensibility to one of the most complex areas of modern collision repair. Our system maps OEM procedures, vehicle build data, and real world time studies into a clear, consistent report aligned with emerging CIECA standards. By delivering software grade accuracy and operational clarity, Azimuth helps insurers, shops, and MSOs streamline the claims process, reduce friction, and ensure safe, compliant repairs. For more information, visit .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header“Risk Factors” in CCC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

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