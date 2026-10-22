Jeremy Kinder Joins Highwire As Executive Creative Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning Creative Joins the Agency to Lead Creative and Content teams

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, the strategic marketing and communications agency shaping innovative brands, today announced that Jeremy Kinder has joined the agency as Executive Creative Director. Jeremy brings deep experience building and leading creative organizations in agency and in-house environments, including Ruth and Zeno Group within the Edelman network, Teladoc Health, and Wunderman/VML. His work on brands like Coca-Cola, United, Lenovo, and SC Johnson have been recognized by Cannes Lions, Adage, and the Webby Awards.

“Jeremy brings creative ambition, a builder mindset, and a forward-looking approach to AI. He deeply understands the blend of poetry and process required to manufacture creative that makes an impact in today's AI-driven landscape,” said Carol Carrubba, President, Highwire.“We're confident that his leadership will augment and accelerate the significant impact our programs have for our clients.”

Jeremy has been a leading voice in rethinking how creative teams use AI to supercharge the process, while keeping human creativity at the center. Jeremy was early to introduce AI into the Creative at WPP and into content personalization and testing at Teladoc Health. At Ruth, he helped build a creative model with AI at its core and co-created Circuit, an AI platform designed to surface cultural signals and translate them into actionable opportunities for clients.

At Highwire, Jeremy will focus on strengthening the connection between strategy and ideas, and bringing Creative and Content together to produce more integrated work for clients. He will also help Highwire continue advancing how it uses AI and emerging technology to expand the value it delivers.

“Highwire has a truly differentiated mix of strategic rigor, bold thinking, and aptitude for innovation. In partnership with Highwire's leadership, we'll bring even more emotion and insight to Highwire Creative and expand how AI elevates human creativity to support our clients,” said Jeremy Kinder, Executive Creative Director, Highwire.

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry. With more than 250 professionals across seven sector practices (B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, Energy, and Impact), Highwire helps market-shaping organizations navigate complexity, build credibility, and drive measurable growth. Backed by senior talent, an AI-forward technology stack, and hard-earned industry judgment, Highwire connects reputation, demand, and media strategy to catalyze influence at the speed the market demands. Learn more at teamhighwire.com.

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