Solera Accelerates Global AI Innovation, Turning Industry Challenges Into Working Prototypes In Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer-driven innovation approach, powered by Solera's AI Engine and connected vehicle lifecycle intelligence, showcased at IA & TPA Summit

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, is accelerating the development of AI-powered solutions across its global automotive ecosystem, combining proprietary data, advanced AI capabilities and deep industry expertise to transform real-world business challenges into working technology prototypes in hours.

With operations in more than 120 countries, Solera is bringing customers and partners directly into the innovation process, helping organizations identify new opportunities to eliminate operational inefficiencies, connect fragmented workflows and improve business outcomes through AI.

The approach was recently demonstrated at Solera's inaugural IA & TPA Summit, where independent adjusters (IAs) and third-party administrators (TPAs) worked directly with Solera teams to identify challenges facing the industry and explore how AI could help address them. Following a collaborative workshop, attendees selected an idea to develop, and Solera's product, engineering and architecture teams used AI-powered development tools to build a functional prototype that was demonstrated later that same day.

The experience illustrates how Solera is using AI not only within its products, but also to accelerate the way new solutions are conceived, developed, and validated. It also demonstrates a fundamental shift in how Solera is moving beyond traditional development cycles to a more collaborative, AI-enabled model where customers can help shape, test and validate new possibilities in real time.

“AI gives us the ability to move much faster from an idea to something we can actually put in front of a customer,” said Bill Brower, SVP Global Industry Relations and Claims Solutions at Solera.“But technology is only one part of the equation. The most valuable innovations start with a real customer challenge. By bringing our customers into the process and combining their expertise with our claims' knowledge and AI capabilities, we can quickly determine what is possible and what could create meaningful value.”

For the IA and TPA participants, the experience provided an opportunity to directly influence the technology being developed for their businesses.

“Within a couple hours, a solution was presented to us with everything we were looking for,” said Brad Kennedy, VP Operations & Client Engagement, ACD.“They're dedicated to solve problems and to be partners.”

Powering Innovation Through the Solera AI Engine

The Solera AI Engine combines proprietary data, advanced AI models and deep industry expertise to accelerate innovation across the global vehicle lifecycle, with applications spanning insurance, claims, repair, dealerships and fleets. For insurers, IAs and TPAs, this means opportunities to automate complex claims workflows, improve decision-making and accelerate claims resolution.

Central to this strategy is 'One View of the Customer', connecting fragmented data, interactions and workflows to provide greater visibility across the claims journey. This connected intelligence helps customers and partners reduce administrative complexity, eliminate inefficiencies and deliver faster, more consistent claims experiences at scale.

“It's very refreshing,” said Chris McKeehan, President of Comsearch, describing the collaborative approach.“It's refreshing to see a company like Solera engage with us and ask, 'What do you need?'”

By combining direct customer collaboration with AI-assisted development, Solera can explore potential solutions rapidly, gather feedback earlier, and identify opportunities to move promising concepts toward production.

“The TPA market has needed a forum like this for a long time,” said Joe Sickles, VP National Accounts, SCA Claim Services.“To have the opportunity to come together, talk about our needs and actually see ideas turned into something tangible is extremely valuable.”

Solera will continue expanding this approach across its global portfolio, collaborating with customers and partners to unlock new AI-driven efficiencies, accelerate decision-making and improve profitability.

To explore how Solera can help your organization unlock new efficiencies and accelerate AI-driven innovation, visit Solera AI Innovation.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts providers and fleet operators worldwide.

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At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit