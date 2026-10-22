Loretta Marion Announces The Release Of 'Legacy Of The Bluffs'

A suspicious death rattles a quaint Cape Cod seaside village and the discovery of a long-buried secret leaves a prominent local family questioning their legacy.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Title: Legacy of the BluffsDate: October 22, 2026Genre: MysteryCassie Mitchell is juggling the responsibilities of new motherhood and the drama surrounding her sister's return to Whale Rock while welcoming another tenant to the carriage house. Adding to her worries are the recently discovered letters revealing a stunning confession. Could one of her seven baby brothers, who supposedly died at childbirth, have survived?Cassie begins unraveling this new family mystery with guidance from the ever-present spirits of her ancestors, the original residents of The Bluffs. However, the fog of pregnancy brain is impeding her deciphering of their messagesCassie's husband, former FBI agent Daniel Benjamin, surprises her with an au pair to help with the baby. But there's something unnerving about Abbigail Grant, and soon after her arrival, the community is shaken when a body is found sprawled on the rocks near The Bluffs. With the case ruled a homicide, Cassie becomes entangled in the investigation and butting heads with Chief Brooks Kincaid, who is under pressure to solve the case before tourist season begins. A prominent politician appears on the scene, with questions arising over his connection to the victim. And why has the mysterious new owner of the Red Herring estate been nosing around suspiciously?Can this murder be solved in time to save the summer season? Will Cassie determine if her brother survived? And if he did, will it be a blessing or another curse on the Mitchell family?“LEGACY OF THE BLUFFS...a story about murder, family secrets, and the complicated inheritance passed from one generation to the next.”-Literary Global 5 STAR GOLD BOOK AWARDAbout the AuthorAn award-winning author of fiction, Loretta Marion's writing bridges the genres of mystery, suspense and women's fiction, always with hints of romance and humor, sometimes delving into the psychological and paranormal. She creates strong but flawed characters as appealing as the rich atmospheric settings in which the stories take place.A true bibliophile, she has loved reading and creating with words since she was a young girl. That affection for the written word followed her like a shadow throughout her life, but her passion for writing fiction evolved from the unlikely world of hospice. As a volunteer, she established a Legacy Story program to honor and preserve the rich heritage of the fascinating people who were soon to leave this world. The meaningful experience inspired her to create her own interesting characters and stories.Though born and raised in the Midwest, Loretta fell in love with New England and has made it the setting for much of her writing. When not whipping out words on her laptop, she is traveling, enjoying outdoor pursuits, or is curled up with a delicious new book.Loretta lives in Rhode Island with her husband, Geoffrey, and their devoted Mr. Micawber, a sweet and amusing German Shepherd Corgi cross.Visit the author online:Amazon -

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Loretta Marion announces the release of 'Legacy of the Bluffs' News Provided By RABT Book Tours & PR October 22, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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