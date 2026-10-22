Artificio Launches AI Agents That Work The SAP MRP Exception List Before Planners Start Their Day

Automate SAP MRP Exceptions handling using Artificio AI Agents

New MRP Exception Agents diagnose planning exceptions, confirm delivery dates with suppliers, fixes master data and create owner-approved SAP updates.

- Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificio Products Inc. (artificio), an enterprise AI automation platform focused on SAP environments, today introduced its SAP MRP Exception Agents. The agents work through the exceptions SAP Material Requirements Planning (MRP) produces after each run: they diagnose every message against live demand and supply, evaluate the alternatives, request delivery commitments from suppliers, and route a recommended fix to the person who owns the decision. Nothing changes in SAP without that owner's approval, and every fix is checked against the next MRP run.

Rather than replacing SAP MRP, Artificio works on the planning process manufacturers already run, so planners start the day reviewing prioritized, explained recommendations instead of raw exception messages.

The Problem: SAP MRP Flags Exceptions, Planners Still Do the Follow-Up

Every MRP run produces reschedule, cancel, past-due and shortage messages across thousands of materials. Flagging an exception is only the start. Planners still investigate the demand behind it, review purchase and production orders, check stock, contact suppliers and decide whether a change is warranted - usually one message at a time in MD04 and MD06.

The backlog grows faster than teams can clear it, and the noise hides the exceptions that actually cause stockouts, expediting costs and excess inventory. Because root causes such as outdated lead times or unconfirmed supplier dates often go unaddressed, many of the same exceptions return after the next run - a pattern Artificio examines in why planners face the same SAP MRP exceptions every morning.

From Exception Messages to Approved Actions

After each MRP run, Artificio's agents:

1. Investigate the exception - locate the exact document behind each message and read the pegged demand, open supply, stock, safety stock, lead times and planning parameters around it.

2. Identify the root cause - separate genuine shortages from timing mismatches, outdated supplier lead times, excess supply and master-data problems.

3. Evaluate alternatives - project coverage for each realistic option, including leaving the plan as it is, and recommend the smallest change that fixes the problem without creating a shortage elsewhere.

4. Route the decision to its owner - the buyer for purchase orders, the planner for requisitions and planned orders, production for production orders - with before-and-after values and a written rationale.

5. Verify the outcome - after SAP's next planning run, re-read fresh data and close the case only when every affected demand is covered and no new shortage or excess has appeared. Otherwise the case is marked partially resolved, with the remaining gap stated in quantities and dates.

Supported exception types include reschedule-in and reschedule-out, cancellations, start, finish and opening dates in the past, shortages inside the planning time fence, safety-stock breaches, excess supply, blocked and discontinued materials, and planning runs that ended abnormally. BOM, production-version and other master-data problems are routed to the owning team with the evidence; the agent never changes them itself.

For manufacturers comparing options, Artificio has published a buyer's guide to the best AI agents for SAP MRP exception management, which sets out ten capabilities to test in a vendor demo - from live SAP ECC and S/4HANA integration to verification after the next MRP run.

Supplier Confirmation: Closing the Gap Between SAP Dates and Reality

Many MRP exceptions trace back to one issue: SAP doesn't know when material will really arrive. Artificio sends purchase orders to suppliers, collects acknowledgments and, when an exception calls for it, asks for exactly the change needed - an earlier or later date, a reduced quantity, a status update or a cancellation.

Requests go by email in the supplier's own language, with no portal login. Replies are compared line by line, and confirmed dates are posted to the PO's confirmation control once the buyer approves, so the next MRP run plans on confirmed dates. Suppliers who don't respond are escalated through the customer's own escalation matrix: a reminder, then the next contact, then the buyer.

The agents also compare suppliers' confirmed lead times with the planned delivery times maintained in SAP, flagging raw materials where outdated values are driving bad requisition dates. Artificio's analysis of SAP MRP data readiness for AI agents explains why planning data like this determines how far any MRP agent's recommendations can be trusted.

Human Approval and SAP Governance Built In

. Every SAP change is approved by the person who owns the decision; cancellations, reductions and new supply always require a person.

. Master data, BOMs and blocks are never changed by the agent.

. Immediately before any write, the agent re-reads the document live. If SAP has changed since the recommendation, the proposal is discarded and the diagnosis starts again.

. Changes are applied one at a time and stop at the first failure.

. Recommendations, approvals and results are recorded in a full audit trail.

Built for ECC Customers Locked Out of SAP's Native AI

SAP's newest AI capabilities, including Joule and SAP Business AI, are aimed at RISE and S/4HANA Cloud customers. Manufacturers running MRP on SAP ECC 6.0 or hybrid landscapes can deploy Artificio's agents on the system they run today - and carry the same agents forward when they migrate, ahead of the end of ECC mainstream maintenance in 2027.

Artificio connects through standard SAP interfaces - OData, BAPI and RFC - including standard services for purchase orders, requisitions, scheduling agreements, planned orders, production orders and stock. The standard flow requires no custom ABAP, no screen-scraping and no change to MRP settings.

"A Better Way to Act on What SAP Already Tells Them"

"SAP MRP is very good at telling planners what's wrong, but the investigation and follow-up still fall on people," said Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio. "I've watched planners spend their mornings working through exception messages, chasing suppliers and keying the same updates again and again. Manufacturers don't need another planning system - they need a better way to act on what their SAP system already tells them. Our agents do the investigation and supplier follow-up, put an explained recommendation in front of the person who owns the decision, and then check that the next MRP run agrees. The goal isn't to remove human judgment. It's to give planners better information and more time to use it."

Pilot Deployment Targeted in About Four Weeks

. Week 1 - Connect SAP: secure OData/RFC connection with access to MRP results, materials, POs and requisitions.

. Week 2 - Set owners and rules: map planners, buyers and schedulers; load supplier contacts and the escalation matrix.

. Week 3 - Shadow mode: the agents diagnose and recommend on real exceptions without changing SAP, and owners rate each recommendation so accuracy is measured first.

. Week 4 - Controlled pilot: selected changes are enabled, each still owner-approved and verified after the next run.

Timelines depend on SAP connectivity, data readiness, security approvals and the scope of exceptions covered.

Measuring the Business Impact

Artificio's MRP Exception Agent ROI Calculator estimates the planning capacity AI-assisted exception handling can release. For example, a team processing 1,500 exception messages per week at five minutes each spends about 6,500 hours a year on exception work. If agents handle 70% of that volume, the illustrative opportunity is about 4,550 planner hours per year - roughly 2.4 full-time planners, based on 1,880 working hours per planner.

This is a scenario-based estimate, not a measured customer result. It excludes harder-to-price benefits such as fewer stockouts, less expediting and premium freight, and lower excess inventory.

Security and Compliance

Type II compliant, and is GDPR and HIPAA ready. The platform provides role-based access, configurable approval workflows and audit logging, and every agent action runs in an isolated environment.

Availability

Artificio is engaging SAP ECC and S/4HANA manufacturers through live demonstrations and scoped pilot programs. Prospects can share an export of last week's exception list and see the agents analyze it, prepare actions and confirm supplier dates in a sandbox during the demo.

Request a demo at artificio/sap-demo-request, or learn more at artificio/sap-mrp-exception-agent.

About Artificio

Artificio Products Inc. develops AI-powered enterprise automation that connects business documents, operational workflows and systems of record. Its no-code platform combines intelligent document processing, workflow automation and AI agents across procurement, finance, sales, manufacturing and supply chain. Built deepest for SAP ECC and S/4HANA, Artificio's portfolio includes supplier invoice automation, sales order automation, AP and AR reconciliation, quality management, master-data workflows and AI-assisted MRP exception management.

Artificio was founded by Lal Singh, a PMP-certified SAP practitioner with more than 21 years of implementation experience across IBM, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS and L&T Infotech, and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at artificio.

Lal

Artificio Products Inc

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Automate SAP MRP Exceptions Handling using AI agents

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Artificio Launches AI Agents That Work the SAP MRP Exception List Before Planners Start Their Day News Provided By Artificio Products Inc October 22, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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