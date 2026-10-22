New Hope Ranch Highlights Stars & Stripes Program Ahead Of Veterans Day

The addiction treatment center near Austin offers trauma-focused, customized recovery care for veterans and first responders.

MANOR, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, New Hope Ranch is highlighting its Stars & Stripes program, which supports veterans and first responders in recovery from substance use disorder. The addiction treatment center near Austin offers trauma-focused, customized care for people whose military service or emergency response work has shaped the challenges they bring to treatment.Veterans Day honors those who have served. It is also a time when families, friends and colleagues may notice that someone who served is struggling with alcohol or drug use and wonder where to turn.Substance Use, Trauma and ServiceThe National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that more than one in ten veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, and that veterans with substance use disorders commonly meet the criteria for co-occurring mental health conditions. NIDA also notes that all veterans experience a period of readjustment as they leave the military.Trauma is often part of the picture. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD, more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) also have problems with drug or alcohol use. Some people drink or use drugs to relax or to avoid unwanted thoughts and feelings, but substance use can make PTSD symptoms worse. The center reports that treating PTSD and substance use at the same time works to treat both conditions.First responders face their own pressures. Paramedics, firefighters, public safety officers and other emergency personnel may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope with job stress or past experiences.The Stars & Stripes ProgramNew Hope Ranch's Stars & Stripes program is tailored to veterans and first responders working toward recovery from substance use disorder. Care is trauma-focused and customized, combining one-on-one therapy, life skills building and small group sessions. Patients go through recovery with others who share similar experiences, which many describe as a meaningful part of their time in treatment. For veterans, the program also focuses on reintegration into the community.Treatment begins with an assessment guided by American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) criteria that considers each person's medical, social and mental health needs, trauma history and withdrawal potential. Clinical therapies include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). New Hope Ranch treats co-occurring conditions including PTSD, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, panic and generalized anxiety disorders, and borderline personality disorder. Its measurement-based approach tracks 27 wellness indicators, including depression, anxiety and substance use screening, to help personalize care.Levels of care include medical detox with 24/7 nursing, residential treatment and partial hospitalization, available with or without boarding, as a step down from residential care.A Ranch Setting Near AustinNew Hope Ranch sits on 49 acres in Manor, about 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Experiential and holistic activities, including yoga, expressive art, music, fishing, gardening, biking, meditation and ropes challenge courses, complement clinical care. Evening support meetings include Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, SMART Recovery, Celebrate Recovery and Refuge Recovery.Insurance and Continuing SupportNew Hope Ranch works with TRICARE and VA insurance and is a provider in the VA Community Care Network. It accepts TriWest with a referral or consult from VA facilities in Houston, McAllen, Beaumont, El Paso, Dallas and San Antonio. Benefits are confirmed through individual insurance verification.Support continues after treatment through Discovery for Life, which includes one year of free access to the Discovery365 app, online and in-person support groups and alumni events.Taking the First StepVeterans, first responders and their families can contact New Hope Ranch admissions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (512) 298-4379 to ask about the Stars & Stripes program, insurance and next steps. The ranch is located at 11908 Sparks Road, Manor, TX 78653. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988; veterans can press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.About New Hope RanchNew Hope Ranch, part of Discovery Addiction Services, is a CARF-accredited addiction treatment center on a 49-acre ranch in Manor, Texas, near Austin. It provides medical detox, residential treatment and partial hospitalization for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, including the Stars & Stripes program for veterans and first responders.

Wes Morgan

New Hope Ranch

+1 512-298-4379

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New Hope Ranch Highlights Stars & Stripes Program Ahead of Veterans Day News Provided By MGMT Digital October 22, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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