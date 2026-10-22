Alpha Kingdom Capital Announces Mini Bash, A Safety-First Kids' Game From The Creators Of Club Penguin And Battle Bears

AKC Team and Mini Bash Dev Team

Alpha Kingdom Capital portfolio company's pre-launch campaign tops 1 million trailer views

- Rich Mason, Founder/GP of Alpha Kingdom CapitalNEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Kingdom Capital (AKC), the Business As Mission (BAM) Christian Venture Capital company, announced today that portfolio company Digital Daylight Enterprises (DDE), is gaining significant traction with Mini Bash, a new online social world positioned to capture growing demand for creative, connected, and safer digital play.Ahead of its soft launch in October, Mini Bash has:- Surpassed 1 million trailer views- Drawn more than 250,000 TikTok views- Reached 120% of its pre-launch email signup goalThe campaign's momentum has started picking up press interest with the BBC and other outlets, and even attracted a world-famous voice actor, who will lend his voice to the soft launch, an early signal of the project's broad appeal and market potential.Created by the teams behind Club Penguin and Battle Bears, Mini Bash combines mini games, cozy adventures, and collectibles in a welcoming, fun online environment."We believe this team brings substantial experience, including a prior nine-figure exit, and we remain interested in evaluating potential future investment opportunities with them. This is a high-quality online game world, built from the ground up with children's safety in mind - something we care deeply about, and our world has a big need for," said Rich Mason, GP of Alpha Kingdom Capital. "Investing in online kids' safety is the kind of BAM impact we want our capital to have."Scott Wong, CEO of DDE said, "Mini Bash is a place where online games can feel magical, social, creative, safe, silly, and full of discovery. Alpha Kingdom Capital has already invested in our early phase, and we couldn't be happier about working with them. Their commitment to supporting us with their first investment has been very positive, and we're excited to have interest from their new fund."About Alpha Kingdom Capital: AKC invests in high-growth startups with Christian-led founders whose character and competence align. Their faith shapes disciplined decision making, resilient leadership and operational excellence. By backing founders who consistently execute at a high level and lead with biblical integrity, AKC partners with companies positioned to scale, outperform their peers and deliver durable financial returns alongside meaningful Kingdom impact. Learn more at alphakingdomcapital.

Trudy Hankins

Alpha Kingdom Capital

+1 918-961-2946

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Alpha Kingdom Capital Announces Mini Bash, a Safety-First Kids' Game From the Creators of Club Penguin and Battle Bears News Provided By Alpha Kingdom Capital October 22, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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