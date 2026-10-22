Amicus Legal Group Named 2026 People's Choice In Ontario, California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inland Empire personal injury and criminal defense firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 67 consumer reviews.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amicus Legal Group, a personal injury and criminal defense law firm based in Ontario, California, has been named 2026 People's Choice in the Personal Injury Attorneys category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 67 public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating. It reflects the firm's commitment to treating every client like family, because, in the firm's words, there is no greater responsibility than a client's trust.

Led by Managing Attorney John-Paul Serrao, a graduate of Southwestern University School of Law, the firm represents people throughout the Inland Empire. On the personal injury side, Amicus Legal Group represents people who have been hurt in car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents and Uber accidents, as well as families in wrongful death and dog bite matters, handling communication with insurance companies and gathering evidence so clients can focus on healing and recovery. The firm also provides criminal defense representation in matters including DUI defense, domestic violence, child endangerment, criminal threats and murder charges.

The firm's client promise begins with a free case evaluation, where clients meet the attorney who will handle their case, and continues with regular updates, prompt replies to emails and phone calls, and courtesy and respect at every step. Its team aims to explain each aspect of a case in plain English and provide straight answers to clients' questions. Amicus Legal Group serves communities including Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Chino, Fontana, San Bernardino, Victorville, Riverside, Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore.

"Being chosen by the people we serve is the recognition that matters most to us, because it comes from clients and families who trusted us during some of the hardest moments of their lives," said John-Paul Serrao, Managing Attorney of Amicus Legal Group. "Being named 2026 People's Choice, based on what our clients say about us, means a great deal to our entire team. It tells us that keeping clients informed, returning their calls promptly and treating them like family is making a real difference across the Inland Empire."

Amicus Legal Group's office is located at 800 N. Haven Avenue, Suite 205, in Ontario.

About Amicus Legal Group

Amicus Legal Group is a personal injury and criminal defense law firm based in Ontario, California, serving clients throughout the Inland Empire. Led by Managing Attorney John-Paul Serrao, the firm represents people injured in car, truck, motorcycle and Uber accidents and provides criminal defense representation, beginning with a free case evaluation.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

John-Paul Serrao

Amicus Legal Group

+1 949-798-9770

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Amicus Legal Group Named 2026 People's Choice in Ontario, California News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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