Moore, O'brien & Dufour Named 2026 People's Choice For Legal Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Middlebury personal injury law firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.8-star rating across 61 consumer reviews.

CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moore, O'Brien & Dufour, a personal injury law firm based in Middlebury, Connecticut, has been named 2026 People's Choice in the Legal Services category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 61 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the firm's commitment to treating clients with respect and giving injury victims a strong voice.

Established in 1993, Moore, O'Brien & Dufour focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death cases. Its attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined legal experience to clients across Connecticut, including Middlebury, Waterbury, New Haven, Meriden, Hartford and the towns in between.

The firm handles motor vehicle accidents, including car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian crashes; premises liability claims such as slip and falls and dog bites; medical and dental malpractice; nursing home negligence; traumatic brain injuries; and wrongful death. It also represents clients in products liability, construction, boating, train and aviation accident cases, as well as survivors of assault.

"Every injured person deserves to have their voice heard, and that is what we fight for in every case," said Garrett Moore, Jr., Partner at Moore, O'Brien & Dufour. "Being named People's Choice, based on what our clients say about their experience with us, is a real honor for our whole team. It tells us that treating people with respect and advocating hard on their behalf truly matters to the families we serve."

Moore, O'Brien & Dufour offers free initial consultations from its office at 891 Straits Turnpike in Middlebury.

About Moore, O'Brien & Dufour

Moore, O'Brien & Dufour is a Middlebury, Connecticut law firm established in 1993 that focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death cases. Its attorneys represent injury victims across Connecticut in motor vehicle, premises liability, medical malpractice and other serious injury matters.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Garrett Moore, Jr.

Moore, O'Brien & Dufour

+1 (203) 586-0022

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Moore, O'Brien & Dufour Named 2026 People's Choice for Legal Services News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.