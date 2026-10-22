MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Springfield paint-your-own pottery studio recognized for a 4.6-star rating across 147 reviews.

OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Made By You has received the Service Excellence Award Springfield from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.6-star rating across 147 reviews. The Springfield-based creative studio received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Made By You is a welcoming paint-your-own pottery and art studio where kids, families, and friends create together and take home the memory. Located at 715 Main Street in Springfield, the studio invites guests to paint pottery, try something new, and make art with or without assistance. It is a destination for date nights, family time, friend gatherings, birthday parties, and team events, with staff on hand to offer ideas and guidance when guests need it.

The studio is located at 715 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97477. Customers can reach Made By You at (541) 520-0731 or....

About Made By You

Made By You is a Springfield, Oregon paint-your-own pottery and art studio offering creative experiences for kids, families, friends, parties, and team events.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Cindy Koza

Made By You

+1 541-520-0731

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Made By You Named Service Excellence Award Springfield News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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