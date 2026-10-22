Veteran Windows And Doors Named Window & Door Company Of The Year Denver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran-owned Denver window and door replacement company recognized for a 4.9-star rating in its overall reviews.

CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran Windows and Doors has received the Window & Door Company of the Year Denver recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating in its overall reviews. The veteran-owned Denver window and door replacement company received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

"We're grateful to every homeowner who has trusted us with their home and taken the time to share their experience," said Dave Bancroft, President of Veteran Windows and Doors. "The Marine Corps instilled integrity, knowledge, and dependability in us, and we bring that same approach to every project, from honest, no-pressure consultations to careful installation. Being named Window & Door Company of the Year is an honor, and we'll keep earning it one home at a time."

Veteran Windows and Doors is a veteran-owned, Colorado-based company. President Dave Bancroft served as a Crew Chief aboard CH-53 helicopters before spending more than 15 years in the window and door installation business in the Denver metro area, including roles as Installation Director and Director of Production for a leading national window and door manufacturer. Co-owner and Production Manager Todd Arthur brings more than 35 years of experience as a residential finish carpenter and oversees every installation project.

The company provides Colorado homeowners with high-efficiency, custom replacement windows and doors, including custom window replacement and installation, whole-home window upgrades, custom entry door replacement, patio door installation and replacement, and storm, security, and designer doors. As a ProVia partner, Veteran Windows and Doors offers energy-efficient ProVia windows and doors built for Colorado's weather and elevation.

Rather than relying on high-pressure sales reps, the company's licensed contractors inspect existing conditions, explain the codes and requirements for each home, and work with homeowners to design products that meet their needs and fit their desired look. Installations are backed by a 5-year warranty.

Veteran Windows and Doors is located at 360 S Navajo St, Denver, Colorado 80223, and can be reached at (303) 529-0720. Showroom visits are by appointment only.

About Veteran Windows and Doors

Veteran Windows and Doors is a veteran-owned window and door replacement company based in Denver, Colorado, providing homeowners with high-efficiency custom replacement windows, entry, storm, patio, security, and designer doors, and professional installation.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

David T Bancroft

Veteran Windows and Doors

+1 (303) 529-0720

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Veteran Windows and Doors Named Window & Door Company of the Year Denver News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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