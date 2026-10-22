Fetch N' Catch Named Highest Rated Pet Care Facility - Buffalo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Buffalo-area dog daycare, boarding, training, and grooming facility recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 584 reviews.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fetch n' Catch has received the Highest Rated Pet Care Facility - Buffalo recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the facility's 4.9-star rating across 584 reviews. The locally owned pet care facility received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Fetch n' Catch is a locally owned and operated pet care facility established in 2012 by cousins Dan and Mallory Poirier. At its 25,000-square-foot Lancaster campus, the company offers dog daycare, day camp, boarding, training, and grooming, with a stated purpose of providing a safe, fun, and interactive experience for the dogs in its community. Over the last decade it has built a team of over 60 canine professionals who are Pet CPR & First Aid certified and trained through the PackPro Dog Daycare Training System.

Daycare includes fully supervised group play with indoor and outdoor space, pet turf, pools, puppy playground equipment, and shaded resting areas. The boarding facility has a staff member on site overnight, 365 days a year, and offers climate-controlled sleeping suites, meal service, complimentary medication administration, calming classical music, and daytime enrichment and specialized attention. The Training Center offers Puppy Kindergarten, group classes, private lessons, AKC CGC testing, and Board & Train camps, while the grooming salon provides full-service dog and cat grooming, bath packages, nail trims and a variety of a la carte services.

Fetch n' Catch also holds free Open Houses that give pet owners a behind-the-scenes look at the three buildings on its campus and a chance to meet the team.

The facility is located at 6517 Transit Road, Suite #1, Bowmansville, NY 14026. Pet owners can call (716) 901-7618 or email....

About Fetch n' Catch

Fetch n' Catch is a locally owned and operated pet care facility serving the Buffalo, New York area since 2012, offering dog daycare, day camp, boarding, training, and dog and cat grooming at its campus in Bowmansville.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Daniel Poirier

Fetch N' Catch

+1 (716) 901-7618

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Fetch n' Catch Named Highest Rated Pet Care Facility - Buffalo News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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