Curtis Health Solutions Named Health Insurance Agency Of The Year In Franklin, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franklin, Pennsylvania agency named Health Insurance Agency of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 180 reviews.

PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Curtis Health Solutions, a Pennsylvania-based insurance agency specializing in health insurance, life insurance, Medicare, and employer-sponsored health benefits, has been named Health Insurance Agency of the Year â€“ Franklin by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

The recognition highlights the agency's 4.9-star rating across 180 consumer reviews and reflects its commitment to personalized service, transparency, and helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate important insurance decisions.

The award was determined through the Consumer Ratings Institute's evaluation of publicly accessible consumer review data.

Built on Relationships, Driven by Results

Founded by former professional football player and entrepreneur Kory Curtis, Curtis Health Solutions was established with a mission to bring a more personal and transparent approach to the insurance industry.

After witnessing how frequently individuals and families were treated like transactions rather than people, Curtis set out to build an agency focused on honest guidance, affordable coverage options, and lasting client relationships.

Today, Curtis Health Solutions assists individuals, families, professionals, and businesses across the United States with insurance solutions tailored to their needs.

"We're grateful to every client who has trusted us with their coverage and taken the time to share their experience," said Kory Curtis, Founder and CEO of Curtis Health Solutions. "Our goal has always been to listen, explain every option honestly, and keep helping long after the paperwork is done. This recognition belongs to our clients, and it pushes us to keep treating every person like a person, not a sale."

Expanding Into Large-Scale Employer Health Benefits

In addition to its growing individual insurance business, Curtis Health Solutions has continued expanding its presence in the employer-sponsored health insurance market.

The agency recently secured a significant group benefits relationship with a company employing approximately 3,200 people, representing an important milestone in its ability to serve larger organizations and their workforces.

The relationship reflects Curtis Health Solutions' expanding capabilities in assisting employers with health insurance options, employee benefits strategies, and coverage solutions designed to meet the needs of both businesses and their employees.

From individual policies to employer-sponsored health plans serving thousands of workers, the agency remains focused on delivering personalized guidance and dependable support.

Specialized Insurance Solutions

Curtis Health Solutions concentrates on three core insurance areas:

Health Insurance: Helping individuals, families, self-employed professionals, and employers compare available health insurance plans, including individual coverage and group health benefits.

Life Insurance: Providing guidance on life insurance options designed to help families protect their financial future and provide security for their loved ones.

Medicare: Assisting Medicare-eligible individuals in understanding available coverage options and making informed decisions about their healthcare needs.

The agency works with insurance carriers including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Ambetter, Oscar Health, and Molina Healthcare, subject to applicable licensing, carrier appointments, and state availability.

A National Vision With a Personal Approach

Headquartered in Franklin, Pennsylvania, Curtis Health Solutions serves clients nationwide through licensed insurance representatives and virtual consultations.

By combining modern technology, personalized guidance, and access to insurance solutions, the agency aims to simplify the insurance experience for consumers and employers alike.

As the company continues expanding, Curtis Health Solutions is also pursuing career opportunities for licensed insurance agents and independent producers across the country.

Investing in the Future of Insurance

Curtis Health Solutions continues to invest in technology and operational infrastructure designed to improve efficiency, simplify insurance comparisons, and strengthen client relationships.

These initiatives include advanced customer relationship management systems, integrated insurance quoting technology, and streamlined communications designed to support the agency's expanding national operations.

The company's long-term vision is to build a nationally recognized insurance organization while preserving the personal attention and client-first philosophy that established its reputation.

Recognition Rooted in Customer Trust

For Curtis Health Solutions, being named Health Insurance Agency of the Year in Franklin represents an important achievement and a reflection of the relationships the company has developed with its clients.

As the agency continues growing its individual insurance business and expanding into larger employer groups, its leadership remains focused on delivering knowledgeable guidance, competitive coverage options, and long-term client support.

About Curtis Health Solutions

Curtis Health Solutions is a Franklin, Pennsylvania-based insurance agency founded by former professional football player and entrepreneur Kory Curtis.

The agency specializes in health insurance, life insurance, Medicare, and employer-sponsored group health benefits, serving individuals, families, professionals, and businesses through licensed insurance representatives.

With a focus on transparency, personalized guidance, and long-term client relationships, Curtis Health Solutions helps clients explore insurance solutions suited to their needs and budgets.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across various industries using aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data.

The Institute issues recognitions across multiple business categories based on its evaluation of consumer ratings and reviews.

Kory Curtis

Curtis Health Solutions

+1 239-699-4430

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Curtis Health Solutions Named Health Insurance Agency of the Year in Franklin, Pennsylvania News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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