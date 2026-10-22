Elevation Real Estate Named Best Of 2026 In Ogden

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ogden real estate brokerage recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star overall rating based on public consumer reviews.

UT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevation Real Estate, a real estate brokerage based in Ogden, Utah, has been named Best of 2026 â€” Ogden by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a 5.0-star overall rating. It reflects the brokerage's focus on helping buyers and sellers move through every step of a real estate transaction with clear guidance and personal attention.

Led by Principal Broker Marino Martinez, a lifelong resident of Weber County, Elevation Real Estate brings together a team of real estate agents serving residential, commercial and investment clients. Several of the brokerage's agents speak both English and Spanish, helping the team work with a wide range of local households.

For sellers, the brokerage offers free home valuations and works to give each listing broad exposure across multiple sources. For buyers, it provides home search support and connects clients with lending partners for pre-approval. The team's stated aim is to make what can be a stressful time feel more manageable by answering questions and explaining options along the way.

"Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions a family makes, and our job is to make sure our clients feel informed and supported from the first conversation to the closing table," said Marino Martinez, Principal Broker of Elevation Real Estate. "Being named Best of 2026 in Ogden, based on what our clients say about working with us, means a great deal to me and to every agent on our team. It encourages us to keep listening, keep communicating clearly and keep putting our clients' interests first."

From its office in Ogden, Elevation Real Estate serves communities across Northern Utah, including Ogden, Harrisville, Farr West, Clinton, Farmington, Fruit Heights, Centerville, Bountiful, Brigham City, Eden and Heber City.

About Elevation Real Estate

Elevation Real Estate is a real estate brokerage based in Ogden, Utah, led by Principal Broker Marino Martinez. Its team of agents helps clients buy and sell homes and other property across Northern Utah, with services that include free home valuations, home search support and connections to local lending partners for pre-approval.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.



Marino Martinez

Elevation Real Estate

+1 (801) 668-0970

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Elevation Real Estate Named Best of 2026 in Ogden News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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