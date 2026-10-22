Amar Law Group, PLLC Wins People's Choice Award In Scottsdale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scottsdale lemon law firm wins People's Choice Award from the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting a 4.9-star rating across 343 client reviews.

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amar Law Group, PLLC, an Arizona's Largest Lemon Law Firm, has been named winner of the People's Choice Award for Scottsdale by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the firm's client-first approach to resolving defective vehicle claims.

Founded 2017 by Shalev "Lev" Amar, Amar Law Group helps Arizona drivers pursue refunds, replacement vehicles, or cash compensation for defective cars, motorcycles, motor homes, and RVs under state and federal Lemon Laws, as well as breach of warranty claims. The Firm (and its predecessors) has resolved more than 9,325 Lemon Law cases, recovering over $67 million for clients with a 99.1% success rate, and roughly 95% of its cases settle without going to court.

The firm's three-step "Lemonaid" process - free evaluation, settlement negotiation, and resolution - typically takes two to four months and requires only 15 to 30 minutes of a client's time. Amar Law Group provides a Fair Fee Guarantee, ensuring attorneys' fees never exceed a client's out-of-court recovery, with fees paid by manufacturers rather than clients in qualifying cases, and the firm commits to returning calls within one business day.

The recognition reflects Amar Law Group, PLLC's 4.9-star rating across 343 reviews from past clients.

The People's Choice Award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify firms with a proven record of trust.

Amar Law Group, PLLC continues to represent drivers in Arizona (and 9 other States it operates) with defective 2020-and-newer model year vehicles, offering free case evaluations and no out-of-pocket costs for qualifying claims.

About Amar Law Group, PLLC

Amar Law Group, PLLC is a multi-jurisdictional Lemon Law firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ founded in 2017 by Shalev "Lev" Amar, who has handled Lemon Law matters since 2004 and has been the managing partner of Lemon Law Firms for over 20 years. The Firm (and its predecessors) have recovered more than $67 million for clients through a free, three-step out-of-court process resolving defective vehicle claims under state and federal lemon laws. For more information or a free case evaluation, visit arizonalemonlawadvocates, washingtonlemonlawadvocates, californialemonlawadvocate, oregonlemonlawadvocates, utahlemonlawadvocates, nevadalemonlaw, coloradolemonlawadvocates, newmexicolemonlawadvocates, nebraskalemonlawadvocates, minnesotalemonlawadvocates

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.



Shalev Amar

Amar Law Group, PLLC

+1 (480) 237-2744

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Amar Law Group, PLLC Wins People's Choice Award in Scottsdale News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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