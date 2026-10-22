American Guards Security Wins Security Provider Of The Year In Houston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston security company named Security Provider of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 74 client reviews.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Guards Security, a full-service security company, has been named winner of the Security Provider of the Year award for Houston by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's professional, technology-driven approach to protecting clients across Texas.

With more than 38 years of experience in the security industry, American Guards Security offers armed and unarmed guard services, security video surveillance systems, mobile patrol operations, event security, and 24/7 monitoring and response. The company trains all of its personnel through its own in-house training academy, and holds multiple industry accreditations under license numbers #B-28501001 and #F-28632501.

American Guards Security tailors its security solutions to the specific needs of businesses, financial institutions, and nonprofits, backed by a 24/7 customer service hotline and a competitive pricing model designed to make comprehensive protection accessible to organizations of varying sizes.

The recognition reflects American Guards Security's 4.9-star rating across 74 reviews from clients throughout the Houston area.

The Security Provider of the Year award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping organizations identify providers with a proven record of trust.

American Guards Security continues to serve Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Katy, Pasadena, and Harris County, with regional offices supporting clients throughout Texas.

About American Guards Security

American Guards Security is a full-service security company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with more than 38 years of industry experience and additional offices in San Antonio and Dallas. The company offers armed and unarmed guard services, surveillance systems, mobile patrol, and event security, backed by an in-house training academy.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.



Abraham Ibrahim

American Guards Security

+1 (888) 392-7942

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Guards Security Wins Security Provider of the Year in Houston News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.