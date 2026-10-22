Consumer Ratings Institute Names Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC Colorado Springs Radon Mitigation Company Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Colorado Springs radon testing and mitigation company recognized for customer feedback, with a 5.0-star rating across 376 consumer reviews cited in the award.

CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC has been named Radon Mitigation Company of the Year in Colorado Springs by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The review-based recognition cites a 5.0-star rating across 376 public consumer reviews and highlights the company's commitment to helping homeowners and businesses reduce radon exposure.

Breathe Easy Radon Solutions provides residential and commercial radon testing and mitigation, with systems designed around the needs of each property. Its services include radon system repair and fan replacement, radon mitigation for new construction, crawlspace encapsulation, and testing and mitigation for radon in water. The company also provides commercial vapor intrusion solutions.

The team emphasizes clear explanations, property-specific recommendations, and communication throughout each project. From understanding test results to evaluating mitigation options, Breathe Easy helps customers make informed decisions about their homes and commercial properties.

"Our goal is simple: help people understand their radon levels and give them a clear path to reducing exposure," said Joshua Garibay, owner and CEO of Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC. "Recognition based on customer feedback means a great deal to our team. We're grateful to the customers who have trusted us with their homes and businesses, and we're proud of the care, workmanship, and clear communication our team brings to every project."

Breathe Easy Radon Solutions serves Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Castle Rock, Fountain, Cañon City, El Paso County, and surrounding communities.

About Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC

Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC is a Colorado Springs-based company providing residential and commercial radon testing and mitigation, radon system service, and related property-specific solutions. The company focuses on helping customers understand radon concerns and take practical steps to reduce exposure.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Joshua Garibay

Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC

+1 (719) 339-5302

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Consumer Ratings Institute Names Breathe Easy Radon Solutions LLC Colorado Springs Radon Mitigation Company of the Year News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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