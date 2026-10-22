Beacon Performing Arts Named Best Performing Arts Theater In Wise County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bridgeport nonprofit community theater recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a perfect 5.0-star rating from its audiences.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Performing Arts, a nonprofit community theater based in Bridgeport, Texas, has been named Best Performing Arts Theater in Wise County in the Theaters category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a 5.0-star rating. It reflects the theater's commitment to bringing quality theatre to the community in a safe, welcoming environment for performers and audiences of all ages.

Beacon was started by a group of theatre-loving individuals who saw the need for a place where children and adults could share their gifts and talents on the stage. Its slogan, "Theatre without the compromise," reflects that mission. Beacon chooses family-friendly productions, keeps costumes appropriate for all ages, stages any scripted violence in an age-appropriate way, and makes sure performers are never asked to compromise their personal values or boundaries. When a show includes mature themes, the theater notes it clearly so parents can decide.

Productions are staged at the Beacon Black Box Theater on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Its licensed productions are presented through organizations such as Music Theatre International, Concord Theatricals and Dramatists Play Service, and the theater also produces original Murder Mystery Dinner Shows created especially for Beacon audiences. Performers of every experience level are welcome to audition, from first-timers to seasoned actors, and volunteers help with everything from set work and props to concessions and front of house. Beacon has produced multiple sold-out performances, and the theater offers ADA-accessible seating, an accessible restroom and a ramp into the venue.

"We started Beacon because we wanted a safe place where children and adults could come, share their gifts and be part of a family, without compromising who they are," said Amber Bird of Beacon Performing Arts. "Being named the best performing arts theater in Wise County, based on what our audiences and families say about us, means the world to our cast, crew and volunteers. It tells us that our commitment to quality, family-friendly theatre is making a real difference in our community."

Beacon Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by donations, sponsorships and the volunteers who help bring each production to life.

About Beacon Performing Arts

Beacon Performing Arts is a nonprofit community theatre in Bridgeport, Texas, dedicated to bringing quality theatre to Wise County. Operating the Beacon Black Box Theater, it produces officially licensed productions and original Murder Mystery Dinner Shows, welcoming performers of all ages and experience levels. Guided by its slogan, "Theatre without the compromise," Beacon provides a safe, family-friendly environment for performers and audiences alike.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Amber Bird

Beacon Performing Arts

+1 (407) 461-0417

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Beacon Performing Arts Named Best Performing Arts Theater in Wise County News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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