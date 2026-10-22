Jack Brewer Foundation's Second Chance Heroes Deliver Hurricane Relief, Providing Over $200,000 In Free Cleanup Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Formerly incarcerated fathers deliver over 150,000 pounds of food, serve over 12,000 hot meals & provide critical assistance to hurricane-devastated communities

MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Formerly incarcerated fathers are helping lead a major hurricane relief effort across Florida's Panhandle, providing free cleanup services, food and emergency assistance to families devastated by the storm.Through the Jack Brewer Foundation 's Second Chance Heroes program, these men have worked alongside veterans, law enforcement and community volunteers as part of an extensive relief operation that has provided over $200,000 in free tree and debris removal services, delivered more than 150,000 pounds of food and served over 12,000 hot meals. Volunteers have also prayed over hundreds of families affected by the hurricane.Second Chance Heroes have assisted elderly residents, military veterans and families who could not afford professional cleanup services, helping remove dangerous fallen trees and debris from residential properties."These men were up before sunrise and worked until after dark every day, with some driving eight or nine hours just to get supplies to our crews," said Jack Brewer, founder and chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation. "They didn't waste a minute of daylight. They were cutting trees off homes, feeding families and praying with people who lost everything. I'm incredibly proud of these fathers and the work they're doing."The Jack Brewer Foundation operates faith-based fatherhood and rehabilitation programs in more than 34 correctional facilities across Florida, helping incarcerated men restore relationships with their children, strengthen their faith and prepare for life after prison.The foundation's Second Chance Heroes and volunteers will continue working across Florida's Panhandle, helping families clear storm damage, delivering food and providing assistance to residents still struggling to recover.To support JBF 's relief or request relief services please head to TheJackBrewerFoundation

jillian anderson

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The Jack Brewer Foundation

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Jack Brewer Foundation's Second Chance Heroes Deliver Hurricane Relief, Providing Over $200,000 in Free Cleanup Services News Provided By The Jack Brewer Group October 22, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Natural Disasters, Religion, U.S. Politics



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