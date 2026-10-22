Manipur To Resume Helicopter Services Soon, Suspended Since Oct 1: Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 22 (IANS) The Manipur government will soon reintroduce helicopter services in the state, which have remained suspended since October 1, officials said on Thursday.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met here and decided to reintroduce the helicopter services in Manipur.

The official said that the state Cabinet approved engaging Pawan Hans Limited, a Public sector Undertaking, to restore helicopter services in Manipur, suspended since October 1 this year.

"ne twin-engine helicopter will be deployed for six months, or until a regular operator is selected through tender, with a minimum of 40 flying hours a month," he added.

According to the official, the service will again connect remote and hill areas with Imphal, helping passengers and medical emergencies.

Costs will be shared with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under its North East helicopter scheme and if the Central support is not available, the state will bear the expenditure so that services continue, the official noted.

Under the MHA's Helicopter Subsidy Scheme, the Ministry bears 75 per cent of the operational costs to keep air travel affordable for residents in the rugged terrains of the Northeast.

Helicopter services in the region operate as a vital lifeline, ensuring connectivity in remote areas, facilitating medical evacuations and strengthening inter-state linkages

The state Cabinet in its meeting also decided that 'Loktak Day' will now be celebrated every year as a state festival on the full-moon day of Mera (Thanil of MeraTha).

"The community tradition, started in 1990 at Thanga, honours Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast and a lifeline for the livelihoods and culture of Manipur," the CMO official said.

Every year the festival will be held in two locations.

This year's celebration starting on October 26 will be held at Loktak Lairembi Ground, Thanga, and at Komlakhong, organised by the Loktak Development Authority with local clubs.

The public, students and youth can take part in cultural events, traditional sports and conservation activities.

The largest freshwater lake in the northeast region, Loktak Lake, which is 48 km from Imphal city, is a beautiful stretch of water resembling a miniature inland sea.

Fishermen living in floating islands called 'Phumdis' in floating huts known as 'Phumsangs' are a unique sight in this lake.