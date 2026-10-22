Bihar Couple's Marital Dispute Ends In Murder Husband Dumps Wife's Body In Bengaluru Stormwater Drain

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) A 22-year-old Bihar native has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife and dumping her body in a stormwater drain on Magadi Road in Bengaluru following frequent quarrels over suspicions of an extramarital relationship. The accused, Mohammed Irfaz, allegedly killed his wife, Ruksana, on October 10. Her body was recovered from the drain on October 13.

Both Irfaz and Ruksana hailed from Bihar and had married a year ago. Ruksana had been married earlier and had a child from her previous marriage, but had separated from her first husband.

According to the police, the couple fell in love while selling balloons in Bihar. They moved to Bengaluru around six months ago, where Irfaz began working at a garment factory. Ruksana was also employed, but the couple frequently quarrelled.

Irfaz allegedly suspected that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship because she frequently spoke on the phone. The dispute escalated on October 10, when he allegedly picked up a stone and killed her before stuffing a scarf into her mouth.

After the murder, the accused allegedly broke the handle lock of an unidentified person's motorcycle and used it to transport the body. He reportedly placed the body in a bag between the motorcycle's handles and pushed the vehicle to the location where he dumped the body in the stormwater drain.

The body was discovered on October 13. Initially, the police had no leads, and the woman's identity could not be established.

The Magadi Road police subsequently formed more than 10 teams and conducted door-to-door inquiries while gathering information about missing persons.

During the investigation, residents informed the police that a man from Gopalapura had reported his wife missing. The police questioned Irfaz, who allegedly claimed that his wife had returned to her native place in Bihar and was not using her mobile phone.

Suspecting his account, the police took him into custody for further questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to murdering his wife, helping investigators crack the case.

It can be recalled that Bengaluru Police arrested 32-year-old Sagar Chandra Rawat for the murder of his 28-year-old wife, Anusuya Behara, on August 11.

Anusuya Behara (28) and Sagar Chandra Rawat (32) were from Odisha and lived in a rented house near Sampigehalli / MS Nagar in northeast Bengaluru. The couple had a heated argument over financial matters and salary. Rawat allegedly assaulted and strangled Anusuya to death at their home.

Rawat kept the body inside the house for three days, wrapped it in a bed/bedsheet, tied it with a rope, and dumped it in an overgrown vacant plot in Agrahara Layout, M.S. Nagar around midnight. He then shifted to stay at the hotel where he worked as a kitchen supervisor.

On September 2, 2026, workers clearing the vacant plot under a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) directive found the highly decomposed body. As the body was badly decomposed, identification was difficult. Police traced a clothing tag on the victim to a shopping complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, which led them to identify Anusuya and arrest Rawat.