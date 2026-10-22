Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Arrives In India To Bolster Strategic Ties

High-Level UAE Delegation Arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Deputy Chairman of the UAE's Presidential Court arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noting that the visit reinforces the continuous flow of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan functions as the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs within the UAE.

"A warm welcome to H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, UAE, as he arrives in New Delhi. The visit adds to the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between India and the UAE," the MEA posted on X.

Strengthening India-UAE Bilateral Ties

Reviewing Strategic and Economic Partnerships

This diplomatic engagement takes place immediately following a two-day visit to India conducted earlier this week by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai, where they evaluated bilateral ties and explored avenues to deepen the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership. EAM Jaishankar observed that the bilateral relationship between India and the UAE is successfully fulfilling its potential as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The talks were attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the MEA, alongside other officials.

"A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide-ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Additionally, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs utilised the social media platform X to release particulars regarding the discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds an expanded meeting with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in Mumbai, where they discuss new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X. (ANI)

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