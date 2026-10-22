Uttarakhand CM Dhami Seeks Closure Over Daler Mehndi Performance Row

CM Dhami Calls for End to Controversy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday called for an end to the ongoing controversy surrounding renowned singer Daler Mehndi, stating that Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal had clarified his position on the matter and had no intention of causing offence. Speaking to the media, Dhami referred to the minister's recent remarks and said Uniyal had acknowledged that he was unaware of the individual's poor health. He added that the minister had already come forward to address the issue.“These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honours writers, artists, and scholars alike,” the Chief Minister said, underscoring the state's tradition of respecting creative personalities and cultural figures.

Referring to the circumstances that led to the controversy amid public pressure, Dhami said the minister had issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intention. He expressed the view that the clarification should bring the matter to a close.“Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed,” Dhami said, appealing for the issue to be put behind them following the minister's statement.

Dialogue and State Traditions

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Dhami spoke over the phone with Daler Mehndi's brother and singer Mika Singh to discuss the controversy. During the conversation, the Chief Minister stressed that any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through mutual dialogue in a cordial atmosphere. He emphasised the importance of maintaining mutual respect and addressing differences amicably.

According to the CMO, Dhami reiterated that Uttarakhand has always upheld the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', which reflects the state's tradition of welcoming and honouring guests.“Devbhoomi Uttarakhand wholeheartedly welcomes and respects artists from across the country and the world, and the state government remains ever committed to honouring art, culture, and artists,” the CMO added.

Background of the Incident

The controversy began when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at an event held at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, with several people reacting to the exchange. In the video, the minister can be heard questioning the singer's ability to perform and saying that he had been invited to entertain the audience. He also told Mehndi that he should respect his reputation as a well-known artist.

Following the incident, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Uniyal later told ANI that he had questioned the singer because he believed Mehndi was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and said he was unhappy with the way the show was conducted. Several singers, including Mika Singh and Badshah, have also come out in support of Mehndi following the incident.

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