Innovative Installable Detachable Container Homes Are Now Available Across Indonesia

Featuring a modern, demountable modular design, the structure is simple and well-engineered, allowing for flexible assembly and disassembly as well as convenient transportation. It is not restricted by geographical location and can be installed in numerous countries worldwide. Requiring no complex construction equipment or cumbersome procedures, on-site assembly is simple and efficient, significantly reducing labor and construction time costs.

This modular housing solution has already been successfully deployed in Indonesia, where on-site assembly has been completed and the units are now in regular use, providing real-world validation of their quality and practicality. Whether for cross-border living, temporary offices, camp accommodations, or commercial facilities, these units can be rapidly assembled and put into operation. They are sturdy and durable, adaptable to diverse regional environmental conditions, and easily meet the residential and operational needs of various international settings.

Its modern, modular design makes installation easy and convenient in different countries; it is currently being assembled and put into use in Indonesi.

About Us

House Modular Building has rich professional knowledge and experience in the production of container houses and prefabricated houses. The company has a design team to provide solution design for customers' needs, a sales team to follow up and serve customers' order requirements, and the factory guarantees product delivery with quality and production efficiency.