Powering The Bijie Phosphorus-Coal Chemical Integration Project With Intelligent SF6 Gas Density Monitoring

Empowering Industrial Energy Transition: Lanso Instruments Supports Power Infrastructure for the Bijie Phosphorus-Coal Chemical Integration Project in Guizhou

Recently, Lanso Instruments successfully completed the supply of supporting equipment for the 220 kV Huayou Substation of the Bijie Phosphorus-Coal Chemical Integration Project in Guizhou, providing 215 ZMJ100PRW LoRa wireless remote-transmission SF6 gas density relays.

This project represents an important deployment of Lanso Instruments' intelligent SF6 monitoring solution in a large-scale industrial complex and marks a significant step forward in the company's application of intelligent monitoring technologies in the new energy materials and chemical processing industries.

Project Overview

The Bijie Phosphorus-Coal Chemical Integration Project is located in Zhijin Economic Development Zone, Zhijin County, Bijie City, Guizhou Province. With a total investment of approximately RMB 73 billion, the project is jointly developed by Qingshan Industry, Huayou Holding Group, and Huafon Group, making it the largest industrial investment project in Guizhou Province.

The first phase, featuring a 300,000-ton-per-year iron phosphate production facility, has now been fully connected and commissioned, with construction and operation progressing in parallel.

As a core power supply hub for the industrial park, the 220 kV Huayou Substation plays a critical role in maintaining stable power supply. Reliable operation of its GIS equipment is essential for ensuring continuous production across the entire industrial complex.

The supplied products are compatible with equipment from three major switchgear manufacturers: Xi'an XD Electric, Shanghai Sieyuan, and Shandong Taikai. A total of 215 SF6 gas density relays have been deployed across the main transformer bays, circuit breakers, and disconnector gas compartments throughout the substation, enabling equipment from multiple manufacturers to be integrated into a unified monitoring platform.

Product Advantages and Key Features

Developed by Lanso Instruments, the ZMJ100PRW remote-transmission SF6 gas density relay integrates a LoRa wireless communication module, eliminating the need for additional communication cabling.

The device enables real-time transmission of SF6 gas pressure, temperature, and density data from individual gas compartments to the substation's integrated automation system. This provides an intelligent alternative to conventional manual inspection and data collection.

Based on preset alarm thresholds, the monitoring system can automatically identify and provide early warnings of potential SF6 gas leakage risks. This allows operation and maintenance personnel to locate potential issues at an early stage and arrange preventive maintenance accordingly.

By supporting early detection of abnormal gas conditions, the solution helps mitigate the risks associated with SF6 leakage and equipment failure, while providing reliable data for condition-based maintenance, operational monitoring, and big-data analysis at the substation.

Precision in Every Detail, Supporting the Heart of Industrial Operations

Lanso Instruments' technical team is currently working on site, coordinating with the respective switchgear manufacturers to complete equipment installation, wiring, and communication commissioning.

The team is also conducting gas-compartment-by-gas-compartment verification, including equipment identification, signal testing, and monitoring-platform commissioning, ensuring that every device operates reliably before being put into service.

From power grid applications to large-scale industrial complexes, and from conventional mechanical monitoring to wireless intelligent sensing, the Huayou Substation project demonstrates the performance and reliability of Lanso Instruments' products in high-reliability power supply environments.

More importantly, the project represents a practical application of digital technologies to support the safe, intelligent, and low-carbon transformation of traditional industries.

Looking ahead, Lanso Instruments will continue to focus on the development of intelligent SF6 monitoring technologies, delivering reliable monitoring solutions and supporting the safe and efficient operation of power infrastructure across more industrial applications.

About Us

Lanso Konly (Shanghai) Instruments Co., Ltd. is an innovation-driven and high-tech enterprise. The company is committed to creating globally leading SF6 and other alternative insulating gas monitoring solutions and digital transformer accessories series products.