MENAFN - GetNews) Weifang City, Shandong Province, China-October 22,2026

As pet parenting becomes increasingly refined around the globe, pet owners are placing unprecedented emphasis on their companion animals' long-term health. Modern pet caregivers are no longer satisfied with conventional pet treats loaded with preservatives, artificial flavor enhancers, synthetic pigments, binders and other unnecessary additives. Instead, they actively seek out pet snacks made from simple, high-quality raw ingredients with clean ingredient lists. Freeze-dried pet treats, manufactured using advanced vacuum freeze-drying technology and premium raw meat materials, retain nearly all natural nutrients from fresh ingredients with 100% no extra additives. This health-focused product category has emerged as a promising new strategic direction for pet product brands worldwide.

Market Growth Insights

The explosive growth of freeze-dried pet treats is backed by substantial sales and search statistics from leading overseas e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon, Chewy, Petco and Petsmart. Industry market analysis reports reveal that the global freeze-dried pet treat market has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18.7% for the past five years. On Amazon US and European marketplaces, monthly combined search volume for freeze-dried pet treat related keywords exceeds 1.4 million. Search analytics show that keywords such as Freeze Dried Beef Bulk and Freeze Dried Chicken Bulk have maintained strong year-on-year growth, with search volume surging by more than 72% in the past 90 days.

Western pet consumers demonstrate clear willingness to pay premium prices for natural, single-ingredient freeze-dried products. Market survey data indicates that over 64% of pet owners in North America and Western Europe identify“no artificial additives” as their top purchasing factor when buying pet treats. Leading premium pet food brands such as Stella & Chewy's and Vital Essentials continue expanding their freeze-dried production capacity, while hundreds of emerging independent pet brands launch new freeze-dried product lines every year. This market boom has created massive sourcing demands for reliable suppliers, driving global buyers to search for terms like China Freeze Dried Pet Treats Manufacturers, China Freeze Dried Chicken Breast Factories, Wholesale Freeze Dried Beef Organ Suppliers and China Freeze Dried Cat Treats Supplier.

Single-ingredient freeze-dried products remain the most popular segment within the category. Best-selling SKUs include freeze-dried chicken breast, freeze-dried duck breast and freeze-dried salmon. These products feature simple, transparent raw materials, high digestibility, low allergen risk and rich animal-based protein. They are suitable for pets across multiple life stages, including weaning kittens, adult cats, adult dogs, senior dogs and senior cats.

For brands targeting canine customers, sourcing partners such as China Dog Freeze Dried Treats Manufacturers, China Freeze Dried Treats Dogs Manufacturer and Freeze Dried Dog Food Factory can deliver consistent single-protein freeze-dried treats for dogs of all sizes. For feline-focused product lines, manufacturers like China Freeze Dried Kitten Treats Factory and China Freeze-Dried Cat Treats Factory specialize in creating bite-sized, nutrient-dense freeze-dried treats formulated for kittens and adult cats.

Verification Standards

One critical skill for brand purchasers and end consumers is learning how to verify truly additive-free freeze-dried treats by reading packaging and label information carefully. First, examine the ingredient panel for concise lists. Second, check the guaranteed nutritional analysis table. Third, confirm full traceability information. Fourth, verify consistency between marketing claims and actual ingredient information. Reliable manufacturers will provide full COA documents to back up nutritional values.

Gaga Pet Food is a professional manufacturer specializing in freeze-dried pet snacks and raw meat products. As one of the trusted China Freeze Dried Pet Treats Manufacturers, we offer flexible OEM and ODM custom processing and contract manufacturing services for global pet brands. Our factory can develop exclusive formulas tailored to brand positioning, custom nutritional targets, product shapes, sizes and packaging specifications.

We can produce bulk products such as Freeze Dried Beef Bulk and Freeze Dried Chicken Bulk for wholesale customers. Our production facility is equipped with complete production, sterilization and quality inspection systems. We can provide samples, full product test reports, COA, TDS, SDS and health certificates required for export customs clearance. Whether you are looking for a China Freeze Dried Cat Treats Supplier, China Freeze Dried Kitten Treats Factory, Freeze Dried Dog Treat Supplier or China Freeze Dried Pet Ingredients Factories, Gaga Pet Food delivers diversified, end-to-end manufacturing support.

About US

GAGA Pet Food Co., Ltd., located in Rizhao, Shandong Province, is a professional manufacturer specialising in high-quality freeze-dried pet food with more than ten years of dedicated experience in research and development, production and sales. For over a decade, we have focused on creating premium freeze-dried products that meet the highest international standards of nutrition, safety and palatability for pets worldwide.