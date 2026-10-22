NSDC Secretary Klymenko Meets NATO Delegation To Discuss Patriot Missiles And PURL Prospects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Klymenko said this in a Telegram post.

The NATO delegation was led by the Alliance's Assistant Secretaries General Christian Buck and Douglas Jones.

During the meeting, Klymenko stressed that Ukraine needs timely and sufficient deliveries of interceptors for Patriot systems and air-to-air missiles to protect people, the economy and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.

They also discussed the prospects of the PURL program.

“This is one of the key mechanisms for obtaining critically needed weapons, so it is important to increase funding for the program and ensure its stable operation. At the same time, we need to pool our efforts in the technology sector, develop joint production and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine and its allies,” Klymenko said.

The NSDC Secretary expressed gratitude to the Alliance and all NATO member states for their support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. He separately thanked Buck and Jones for the substantive discussion.

Among other things, he emphasized the importance of partners understanding that supporting Ukraine is the best response to the threat posed by the Russian Federation.

“The NSDC is ready for further cooperation, information sharing and the exchange of practical experience,” Klymenko said.

U.S. delaying delivery of Patriot missiles already paid for by Ukraine – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, according to intelligence agencies, Russia had already identified its priorities for terrorizing Ukrainians over the coming weeks. He said it was clear that the aggressor state was taking advantage of delays in air defense deliveries from partners.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko/Telegram