Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Cars In Bucha District, Leaves One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the consequences of another enemy drone attack have been recorded in the Bucha district.

Strikes were recorded in an open area near a local store. The blast wave damaged private houses as well as cars traveling along the highway.

A 59-year-old local resident sustained a leg injury and an acoustic trauma.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the scene.

More detailed information on the damage and the condition of those injured is being clarified.

Zelensky: Russia used three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads in attack on

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed and another person injured in a Russian attack on the Bucha district on October 21.