UK Rejects Witkoff's Description Of Putin As 'Humanitarian'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom government rejected United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff's characterization of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "humanitarian."

"Putin has killed thousands of people, innocent Ukrainians and Russian soldiers," a Downing Street spokesperson said, accusing the Russian president of "starving children of heat and warmth."

The day before, Witkoff told Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg that he is a "humanitarian" after the Russian head of state approved the release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard from prison in Russia.