Jessica Forrest

Professor, Department of Biology, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

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I study the evolutionary ecology of plant–pollinator interactions. I am interested in the causes and consequences of variation in species' life histories and seasonal activity patterns-particularly as these traits relate to species interactions. A primary application of my research is in understanding ways that climate change and other forms of global change affect pollinators (especially native solitary bees) and pollination. My work focuses primarily on bees and plants in natural habitats, but I am also interested in how better knowledge of native bee ecology can benefit agriculture.

–present Professor, Department of Biology, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

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