Hoffman Building Technologies Hosts Raleigh Open House As Hoffman Family Of Companies Moves Into One Office







RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 22, 2026 - Hoffman Building Technologies (HBT), a 100% employee-owned building automation and systems integration company, hosted an open house on Oct. 21, 2026, at its Raleigh office, 2741 Noblin Road, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27604, to connect with customers, contractors and industry partners while showcasing the latest building automation solutions.

Roughly 175 clients and partners attended the event, joined by about 25 vendor and manufacturing partners who set up booths to demonstrate their products and technology. Multiple professional development hour (PDH) sessions were held throughout the day, and guests networked over food trucks, a golf simulator and cornhole.

“Our customers, contractors and partners are what make this work, so having them together to see what smarter building automation can do was the right way to launch our new Raleigh office,” said Will Carter, Director of Sales at Hoffman Building Technologies.

The open house also marked the launch of a single shared office for the Hoffman Family of Companies in the Raleigh area. HBT and its sister companies, Hoffman & Hoffman, Hoffman Mechanical Solutions and Hoffman Hydronics, now work together under one roof. HBT has served the Raleigh market for more than 20 years, and the new office brings the Hoffman Family of Companies together in one place.

What HBT does

HBT designs, installs, commissions and services the control systems that run a building's heating, cooling, air quality, lighting and security. The company delivers that work through three branches: Construction, for new building and retrofit automation; Service, for preventive maintenance, retro-commissioning, energy optimization and 24/7 emergency support; and Critical Technologies, which handles SCADA, PLC and industrial controls and data center automation for projects nationwide.







As a vendor-agnostic master systems integrator, HBT connects the equipment and platforms a facility already has into one system rather than locking it into a single brand.

Who HBT serves

HBT's customers include hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, data centers, universities, K-12 school districts, government agencies, laboratories, industrial manufacturers, hotels, office buildings and indoor agriculture operations. Many of these facilities have no room for downtime, tight environmental requirements, or both.

In the Research Triangle area, HBT's work includes the Alexandria Real Estate Equities campus, BASF pharmaceutical facilities and multiple UNC Health locations. On the data center side, HBT has completed more than 25 hyperscale and mission-critical projects since 2006, representing more than 5GW of capacity across the U.S. and Europe.

HBT is 100% employee owned, has more than 40 years of building automation experience and is targeting 25% annual growth through 2030.







About Hoffman Building Technologies

Hoffman Building Technologies (HBT) began as the controls division of Hoffman & Hoffman, a leader in high-quality HVAC products since 1947. Today, HBT is a 100% employee-owned Building Automation Systems (BAS) and systems integration specialist, designing, installing, commissioning and servicing intelligent automation solutions and control systems for mission-critical environments. Its expertise spans healthcare, data centers, education, laboratories, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial manufacturing facilities. More than 1,500 buildings across the United States, UK, Europe, South America and Singapore operate on technology HBT has delivered. HBT is part of the Hoffman Family of Companies, alongside Hoffman & Hoffman, Hoffman Mechanical Solutions and Hoffman Hydronics.

Learn more at hbtech.

Contact Information:

Name: Nishant Patel

Email:...

Job Title: Strategic Marketing Specialist

Company: Hoffman Building Technologies

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