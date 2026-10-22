Africa50's Nabil Saimi Joins MSGBC 2026 As Senegal's Project Pipeline Draws Infrastructure Capital

Nabil Saimi, Senior Investment Director for the Project Development Fund at Africa50, will speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 in December. His confirmation brings one of the continent's leading infrastructure investors to the Dakar conference, with a focus on the earliest and most decisive phase of the project cycle: when concepts become bankable assets. Africa50's model is built around carrying projects from development through to financing, an approach well matched to the basin's expanding pipeline of gas, power and infrastructure projects.

Africa50 was set up by the African Development Bank (AfDB) alongside African governments and now has 33 shareholder states, with Senegal, Mauritania and The Gambia among them. The platform has mobilized close to $9 billion in investment across the continent, according to Senegal's Presidency. Its Project Development business invests equity at the preparation stage to ready projects for financiers, generally targeting developments worth more than $100 million, with power, transport, midstream gas and information and communications technology as priority sectors.

Senegal has been central to Africa50's power portfolio. At its 2017 shareholders meeting in Dakar, Africa50 partnered with national utility Senelec under a joint agreement to develop the 120 MW Malicounda combined cycle power plant and select its strategic sponsor. The €154 million plant entered commercial operation in August 2022, adding 8% to Senegal's generation capacity, and was built with the ability to run on the country's own gas once supply is available. In April 2026, an Africa50 delegation met President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Dakar and reaffirmed its support for Senegal's development priorities.

Project development is gathering momentum across the organization. In September 2026, Africa50 appointed former International Finance Corporation (IFC) regional director Cheick-Oumar Sylla as CEO of its Project Development Fund, a key appointment under its 2030 roadmap. Separately, the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa Project Development Fund (AGIA-PD), managed by Africa50, secured $50 million from Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and France's Proparco in 2026, adding to the $118 million raised at its first close in August 2025 as the fund targets $400 million.

Africa50's reach now extends deeper into gas and grid infrastructure across the continent. In 2026, the platform unveiled partnerships in Tanzania covering LNG and electricity transmission, while a $20 million commitment from British International Investment took its Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to roughly $330 million in total commitments. Both areas carry weight in the MSGBC basin, where LNG exports and gas-to-power plans are shaping the region's next phase of development.

Plants such as Malicounda were built with domestic gas in mind, and the basin's next generation of power and gas infrastructure will depend on capital committed early in development. Saimi's participation strengthens MSGBC 2026's focus on connecting the region's project pipeline with the investors able to advance it.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power (ECP) and held under the High Patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 takes place December 1-3 in Dakar and will convene heads of state, ministers, investors, operators and development partners from Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. Explore opportunities and secure your participation at .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.