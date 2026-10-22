Bitcoin Tracks $81.5K ETF Cost Basis As Stocks Dip On Trump-Iran Remarks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin hovered just under the $82,000 mark in early U.S. trading on Thursday as geopolitical headlines and a broader risk-off mood weighed on high-beta assets. The move came after fresh remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump renewed concerns about the possibility of military action involving Iran.

At last checks, BTC /USD was trading around $81,256 on Bitstamp, according to TradingView -down 2.9% on the day. For traders, the next major catalyst is the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Oct. 28, with several analysts expecting price to remain constrained in the meantime.

Bitcoin held below $82,000 during the Wall Street open, with BTC /USD around $81,256 on Bitstamp, down 2.9% on the day. Trump reiterated the U.S. was“not negotiating” with Iran, reviving market fears around near-term geopolitical escalation. US equity indexes fell at the open, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down, reinforcing a risk-off backdrop for BTC. Bitfinex Alpha expects BTC/USD to trade largely between $81,300 and $84,400 until the Fed meeting on Oct. 28. Kalshi market pricing reportedly reduced the odds of Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs before mid-January 2027 to about 3%.

Key takeawaysGeopolitical pressure hits risk assets at the open

Markets mixed further than crypto alone, as investors digested a blend of company-specific developments and macro uncertainty. TradingView data cited in Cointelegraph coverage showed BTC/USD dipping toward $81,256 on Bitstamp, with weakness also reflecting broader pressure on risk assets.

One driver was renewed attention on U.S.-Iran relations after Trump's comments. Speaking to reporters, he suggested the U.S. would see“something one way or the other” fairly soon, while also indicating there were no negotiations underway. He referenced the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3, adding that some expectations focused on the period after the election.

At the open, U.S. stocks moved lower. The S&P 500 Index was down about 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell roughly 2.3% at the time of writing, according to the same report. Bloomberg quoted Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets, pointing to a renewed AI-valuation worry that pressured tech shares alongside other energy-market influences.

Treasury yields ease, supporting the defensive trade

As equities weakened, bond markets leaned toward safety. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 5% and fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23, based on chart data referenced in Cointelegraph 's write-up.

That shift matters for Bitcoin because it often signals changing expectations around growth and risk appetite. When yields fall and investors rotate toward defensives, BTC can struggle to maintain upward momentum-particularly when macro headlines keep volatility elevated.

In the short term, the combination of equity weakness and easing yields appears to have reinforced the down-drift in BTC, keeping it capped below recent levels.

BTC expected to stay inside a tight band before the Fed

Bitcoin's trading pattern has recently been closely tied to the spot Bitcoin ETF“cost basis” zone, according to Cointelegraph's recap. After approaching nearly $85,000 the prior day, BTC action reportedly circled around roughly $81,500-an area associated with spot ETF positioning.

Bitfinex Alpha, the research arm of exchange Bitfinex, said in a Wednesday forecast that BTC/USD should trade in a narrow range between $81,300 and $84,400 until the Federal Reserve's next meeting on Oct. 28. Their framework emphasized the importance of ETF demand and leverage conditions.

Specifically, Bitfinex Alpha argued that sustained ETF demand alongside stable leverage metrics could pave the way for a breakout above $84,400. Conversely, a move below $81,300-paired with macro headwinds-could raise the risk of a slide toward the Oct. 15 low at $79,821.

For traders, this kind of level-based range guidance can be more actionable than broad“bull vs. bear” narratives, especially when macro catalysts are near. It also frames the likely decision points for risk managers: whether BTC can hold above the lower boundary and whether upside attempts can clear the $84,400 ceiling.

Options-style odds temper enthusiasm into 2027

Beyond the immediate range trade, longer-horizon expectations were also tempered. The Cointelegraph report noted that traders were discounting the odds of a major recovery by mid-January 2027, referencing Kalshi markets that had trimmed the probability of Bitcoin reaching specified price targets.

In that coverage, Kalshi pricing indicated the chance of BTC/USD hitting new all-time highs had fallen to around 3%. While such market-implied probabilities do not guarantee outcomes, they can reflect how aggressively participants are willing to pay for upside tail risk at a given time.

Taken together with the short-term range outlook from Bitfinex Alpha, the picture is consistent: Bitcoin may not need to break decisively in either direction until macro uncertainty clears-especially ahead of the Oct. 28 Fed event.

What to watch next

With BTC still stuck below $82,000 and headlines around U.S. policy and the Iran situation continuing to shape risk sentiment, traders will likely track two signals closely: whether Bitcoin can reclaim and hold above the $84,400 range ceiling, and how interest-rate expectations react as the Fed's Oct. 28 meeting approaches.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.