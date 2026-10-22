Fresno Medical Waste Disposal Company Deals With Escalating Needlestick Injuries Through Essential Guide

According to the CDC, healthcare workers in the United States face an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps injuries each year.

- JP Richards

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Responding to the growing concern over needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent medical waste disposal company with locations in Fresno, CA, is working diligently to inform the public about the hazards of improper medical waste disposal, particularly needles.

A CDC report estimates that around 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries happen annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This figure could be significantly higher due to underreporting, especially in private residences where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (equivalent to 11.6% of the population) with diabetes rely on daily needle usage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the dangers associated with sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

* Approximately 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

* 66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

* 16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Such infections have the potential to cause life-threatening outcomes or long-lasting health complications, including disabilities.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), one-third of sharps injuries take place during disposal, underscoring the critical need for stringent medical waste disposal procedures to safeguard healthcare workers and the general public.

To tackle this concern, the Fresno medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions, has introduced The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal 2024. This guide delivers vital insights into the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp items, highlighting the company's commitment to enhancing safety and curtailing infection transmission via proper waste handling.

Within the guide, you'll find five key strategies aimed at avoiding needlestick injuries:

* Dispose of sharps in containers that meet FDA standards.

* Ensure disposal containers are not overpacked.

* Avoid reaching into disposal containers with your hand.

* Avoid the act of needle recapping.

* Make sure sharp items and disposal containers are inaccessible to children.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, commented, "The increasing rate of needlestick injuries and their serious repercussions on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is crucial for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals handling needles at home. We are committed to providing reliable Fresno medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a prominent Fresno medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions strongly encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals who use needles to explore their extensive guide for proper sharps and medical waste disposal. Their advanced technology and expertise ensure secure medical waste management, adhering to the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or....



JP Richards

BioMedical Waste Solutions

+1 346-660-4994

email us here

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Fresno Medical Waste Disposal Company Deals with Escalating Needlestick Injuries Through Essential Guide News Provided By Drake Digital October 22, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management



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