More Than 70 Community Members And Experienced Professionals Endorse Kelly O'haire For South Lake Tahoe City Council

Kelly O'Haire for South Lake Tahoe City Council

Supporters include South Lake Tahoe business and community leaders, former police and fire chiefs, prosecutors, and professionals who have worked with O'Haire.

- George Shea, Deputy Public Defender (ret)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly O'Haire, candidate for South Lake Tahoe City Council, has received endorsements from more than 70 individuals representing public safety, local government, business, healthcare, law, and other professions. The growing list includes South Lake Tahoe residents and business professionals, as well as former colleagues and public officials who have firsthand knowledge of O'Haire's professional experience and character.

Among the local endorsers are David Jinkens, retired City Manager and current City Councilmember; Janin Inman, South Lake Tahoe real estate professional; Andy Mora, local small business owner and general contractor; and Peter Evenhuis, retired hospitality executive and South Lake Tahoe property owner.

O'Haire has also received endorsements from experienced public safety and legal professionals, including retired Police Chief Brian Brady; retired Chief of Police and Fire Stephen Willis; retired Fire Chief Thomas Roach; retired Marin County District Attorneys Paula Kamena and Michael Gridley; and Raymond Hill, Police Academy Professor Emeritus and retired Police Lieutenant.

Several of these endorsers have known or worked with O'Haire over the course of her career in law enforcement, prosecution, and government legal service.

Paula Kamena, former Marin County District Attorney, worked with O'Haire when she was a police officer and later a Deputy District Attorney. Kamena described O'Haire as“ethical, smart, talented, a creative problem solver, dedicated and very committed to doing her very best,” adding that“she will be a great addition to the South Lake Tahoe City Council.”

Raymond Hill, Professor Emeritus at Santa Rosa Junior College, has followed O'Haire's professional development since she was a community college student pursuing a law enforcement career.

“Her achievements as a peace officer, prosecutor and oversight counsel for a large city and the State Bar highlight what Kelly represents - hard-working, ethical and goal-oriented. She will bring fresh ideas and commitment to the citizens of South Lake Tahoe,” Hill said.

O'Haire expressed appreciation for the support and emphasized the importance of experienced, professional leadership in local government.

“I am grateful for the confidence these individuals have placed in me. Many have dedicated their careers to public service, while others are business and community professionals who understand the challenges facing South Lake Tahoe. Their support means a great deal to me, particularly from those who have worked alongside me and know how I approach difficult decisions. I am running because I believe our city needs experienced, professional leadership that listens to residents, makes thoughtful decisions, and works to restore confidence and trust in city government.”

In addition to these individual endorsements, O'Haire has received the organizational endorsement of the South Tahoe Association of Realtors.

O'Haire has lived in South Lake Tahoe for 23 years. Her professional background includes service as a police officer and detective, Deputy District Attorney, and attorney for small and large cities. Her campaign emphasizes restoring public confidence in city government, maintaining essential public services, supporting local businesses, addressing workforce housing needs, and responsible fiscal management.

The complete and updated list of individual endorsements is available at .

Learn more about Kelly's campaign at .

Paid for by Kelly O'Haire for City Council, FPPC #1491987

Kelly O'Haire

Kelly O'Haire for City Council

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More Than 70 Community Members and Experienced Professionals Endorse Kelly O'Haire for South Lake Tahoe City Council News Provided By Kelly O'Haire for City Council October 22, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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