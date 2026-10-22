Carnegie Robotics Purchases Historic Pittsburgh Headquarters, Celebrating Landmark Partnership With RIDC

The historic Blue Building In Lawrenceville: home to Carnegie Robotics

The former steel mill was transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art facility

Longtime partners mark a new chapter in Lawrenceville's transformation from steelmaking center to global robotics hub

- Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of RIDCPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carnegie Robotics, one of Pittsburgh's pioneering robotics and autonomous technology companies, has purchased its longtime headquarters and surrounding four-acre property at 4501 Hatfield Street from the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC ), marking a major milestone in a partnership that helped shape Pittsburgh's emergence as a global robotics center.The acquisition represents a new chapter for Carnegie Robotics, which has grown from a small startup founded in 2010 into a nationally recognized leader in commercial and defense autonomy - without venture capital, private equity, or outside investors.Known throughout Pittsburgh as the iconic“Blue Building,” the 50,000-square-foot property has been home to Carnegie Robotics since 2014. Once part of the historic Heppenstall Steel Company, the site has evolved from Pittsburgh's industrial past into a centerpiece of the region's thriving robotics economy.A Partnership That Helped Build Robotics RowWhen Carnegie Robotics sought to expand in 2013, RIDC recognized the company's potential and worked closely with its leadership to establish a permanent home in Lawrenceville. The partnership required vision, flexibility, and a shared belief that Pittsburgh could become a global leader in robotics and advanced technology.RIDC had acquired the former Heppenstall property in 2002 and undertaken extensive environmental remediation and redevelopment. With support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and RIDC's Manufacturing Loan Fund, the historic industrial facility was transformed into a modern technology campus while preserving its original character.The redevelopment earned national recognition from CREDA (formerly NAIOP) in 2017 as one of North America's leading adaptive reuse projects.“This milestone simply would not have happened without RIDC,” said John Bares, President and CEO of Carnegie Robotics.“Don Smith, Tim White, and the entire RIDC team believed in us when we were still a young company with big ambitions. They took a chance on Carnegie Robotics, gave us the flexibility to grow, and have been extraordinary partners and friends ever since. We're incredibly proud of what we've built together, and even more excited about what comes next.”The Blue Building remains a defining landmark of RIDC's Lawrenceville Technology Center, alongside the Chocolate Factory and TechForge, and a symbol of the transformation that helped establish Lawrenceville as Pittsburgh's celebrated“Robotics Row.”“Carnegie Robotics is one of our region's great success stories, and we're proud to have played a role in its growth,” said Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of RIDC.“Our partnership demonstrates what can happen when an innovative company finds the right environment and the right support to succeed. From an underutilized industrial property to a nationally recognized robotics company, this is exactly the kind of long-term economic impact RIDC was created to foster.”From Pittsburgh Startup to National Robotics LeaderFounded in 2010 by John Bares, former director of Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC), Carnegie Robotics was helping establish Pittsburgh's robotics industry long before Lawrenceville became known as Robotics Row.From its Lawrenceville headquarters, the company has developed technologies spanning autonomous vehicles, advanced sensing, industrial robotics, and military ground autonomy. In 2015, Carnegie Robotics helped launch Uber's Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), with Bares serving as its founding director - a landmark moment in the development of self-driving vehicles.Today, Carnegie Robotics is a key technology provider supporting the U.S. Army's autonomous ground vehicle modernization efforts, including its GEARS / Autonomous Transport Vehicle System (ATV-S) program. Its technologies are helping advance the future of military logistics, improving operational effectiveness while reducing risk to American Soldiers.Investing in Pittsburgh's FutureFor Carnegie Robotics, ownership represents far more than a real estate investment. It reinforces the company's long-term commitment to Pittsburgh as a center for research, engineering, advanced manufacturing, and the commercialization of autonomous technologies.“Pittsburgh's industrial heritage built this city, and robotics is helping define its future,” said Mike Embrescia, Chief Development Officer of Carnegie Robotics.“We were here before there was a Robotics Row, and RIDC was here helping us build it. This acquisition is a testament to a remarkable partnership with Don, Tim, and their team - and a statement of confidence in our people, our company, and Pittsburgh's future.”RIDC Senior Vice President Tim White added,“The growth of Carnegie Robotics reflects the vision behind RIDC's redevelopment work. We believed this historic industrial site could become a home for innovative companies, create high-quality jobs, and attract new investment. Seeing Carnegie Robotics take ownership of the property is a tremendous validation of that vision and a proud moment for everyone involved.”With the acquisition complete, Carnegie Robotics enters its next chapter as both a technology leader and property owner - preserving a landmark of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past while advancing the autonomous technologies of tomorrow.About Carnegie RoboticsFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Carnegie Robotics is a privately held leader in advanced robotics and autonomous systems for defense and commercial markets. The company develops ruggedized sensing, perception, autonomous navigation, and robotic technologies for some of the world's most demanding operating environments. Its mission is to develop and deliver innovative technologies that make the world safer, more productive, and more autonomous.About RIDCThe Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering economic growth through real estate development, industrial redevelopment, and support for businesses throughout the Pittsburgh region. Its 15 locations include nearly 8 million square feet, housing 125 companies.

Steven Alschuler

RIDC

+1 917-647-2151

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carnegie Robotics Purchases Historic Pittsburgh Headquarters, Celebrating Landmark Partnership with RIDC News Provided By Steven Alschuler, RIDC October 22, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.